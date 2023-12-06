From 'Hindu' to 'Hindutva Growth Rate': BJP MP jabs Congress over India's GDP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday credited the robust GDP numbers to the shift from the derided 'Hindu Growth Rate' to what he coined as the 'Hindutva Growth Rate.' During a discussion in Rajya Sabha on the state of the Indian economy, Trivedi said the Indian economy was striving to go beyond 2 per cent, which was jokingly labelled as the "Hindu rate of growth". Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi speaks in Rajya Sabha.(ANI / File)

"With respect to the Indian economy, I am being reminded of the days when the country was under Congress rule. Our country was made fun of back in those days and it was said, in a jocular vein, that our economy couldn't grow beyond 2 per cent. It was ridiculed as the 'Hindu Growth Rate'," he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Drawing a sharp contrast, the BJP MP asserted that under Prime Minister Modi's governance, India has soared to new economic heights.

"At 7.8 percent, we now have the highest growth rate among all the major economies of the world," he declared proudly. The MP attributed this turnaround to the faith placed in Hindutva, suggesting that those critical of the term were the same individuals content with a meagre two per cent 'Hindu Growth Rate.'

"Now, it is no more a 'Hindu Growth Rate' but a 'Hindutva Growth Rate.' Now, the people (who are in power) have faith in Hindutva," the MP remarked.

Reinforcing his 'Hindutva growth' argument, he added that India's fastest growth rate coincides with the 'pran prathistha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next month.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion on the prevailing economic situation in the country on the third day of the ongoing Winter Session. The discussion on a short-duration notice on the economic situation in the country, which was initiated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, is to be continued in the Upper House on Wednesday, reported ANI.