News / Trending / 'Crazy morning': Chennai man gets stuck in lift, misses flight due to Cyclone Michaung

'Crazy morning': Chennai man gets stuck in lift, misses flight due to Cyclone Michaung

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 05, 2023 05:28 PM IST

The man posted how he tried to catch an Uber to reach the airport, however, due to the cyclone, everything stood cancelled.

Several parts of Chennai are flooded and people are stuck inside their homes as Cyclone Michaung caused heavy rainfall in the city. While many people are facing difficulties in their daily routine, a man recently shared about his 'crazy morning' experience due to the weather.

Chennai: A view of the waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (ANI)
Chennai: A view of the waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (ANI)

"Crazy morning! #CycloneMichuang in #Chennai, Uber couldn’t reach our apartments due to flooding, missed flight to Mumbai & then when returning home - had a power cut - so got stuck in an elevator for half an hour before being rescued by society people," wrote X user Suryanarayan Ganesh.

He also shared a picture of himself stuck in an elevator and a short video that shows rain lashing down on the streets. (Also Read: Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport shuts operations due to heavy rain)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on December 4. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 1,000 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about the post:

An individual wrote, "Omg! This is scary. Stay safe."

A second shared, "The lift part is your fault, to be honest, being cautious is important during this time. Not having an emergency backup on the lift to stop on the next floor seems to be a poorly designed system on the lift system. All flights are either cancelled or continuously delayed from what I see."

A third said, "Glad you are safe."

"Avoid escalators during natural disasters," posted a fourth.

