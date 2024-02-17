Morning briefing: Sunetra Pawar vs Supriya Sule in Baramati?; Imran Khan's PTI to sit in Oppn; and all latest news

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra's Baramati is generating significant anticipation, particularly due to the potential for a closely watched contest within the Pawar family. Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President, Ajit Pawar, recently made an emotional appeal to his constituents, urging them to elect a "first-timer" surrounded by experienced individuals. While not explicitly naming anyone, speculation is rife that Ajit Pawar may be hinting at his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as a potential candidate. This has fueled expectations of a head-to-head battle between Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar's cousin, Supriya Sule, the current Baramati MP. Dig deeper. NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule(PTI)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), declared on Friday night that it will assume the role of the opposition in both the Centre and Punjab province. This decision comes amidst ongoing efforts to establish the next government in the country. The announcement was made by PTI's barrister Ali Saif, following the party's previous announcement of Umar Ayub Khan as its candidate for prime minister and Aslam Iqbal as the chief minister for Punjab. Dig deeper.

In an unforeseen development, Team India was dealt a blow as BCCI revealed on Friday night that premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is withdrawing from the Indian Test squad due to a family medical emergency. The cricket board refrained from disclosing further details, urging the public to respect Ashwin's privacy. Emphasizing their support, BCCI assured the spinner of assistance during this challenging period. The sudden exit of Ashwin, a key player, adds a layer of uncertainty to the team's dynamics, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts awaiting further updates on the situation and the spinner's return to the field. Dig deeper.

"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has garnered a box office collection of ₹47 crore in India, as reported by Sacnilk.com. Directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film's week one collection amounted to ₹44.35 crore. Early estimates suggest that on day 8, it earned approximately ₹2.65 crore nett in India. The movie's overall performance signifies a decent box office reception, and its success is noteworthy given the directorial debut of Joshi and Sah. Dig deeper.

Experiencing trauma can significantly affect our daily lives, cognitive processes, and behavior. Therapist Linda Meredith emphasizes the profound influence of trauma on thoughts, emotions, and actions, often manifesting in ways not immediately apparent. Recognizing common trauma responses is crucial for healing and self-awareness. Meredith highlights that understanding the impact of trauma on our reactions facilitates a deeper understanding of ourselves, paving the way for personal growth and recovery. Dig deeper.