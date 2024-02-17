Ajit Pawar's wife vs Supriya Sule contest from Baramati in Lok Sabha poll? Who is Sunetra Pawar?

The upcoming Lok Sabha election is poised to be a highly anticipated showdown in Maharashtra's Baramati. There's a high possibility of a head-to-head contest within the Pawar family in the election. On Friday, without naming names, deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar made an emotional appeal to his constituents to elect a “first timer” who is though surrounded by “experienced people.” Ajit Pawar’s speech fuelled speculation that the party will field his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin, Supriya Sule, who is the incumbent Baramati MP. Sunetra Pawar (left) with Supriya Sule

Sunetra Pawar has already begun a publicity campaign in the Baramati constituency and is likely to be pitted against sitting Supriya Sule, the daughter of seasoned leader Sharad Pawar. Supriya Sule has represented the Baramati constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009 and was Rajya Sabha member before that from 2006 to 2009.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's wife, comes from a political family — her brother Padamsinh Patil is a senior politician and former minister.

Sunetra and Ajit Pawar have two sons — Jay and Parth Pawar. While Jay looks after the family business, Parth, who has political ambitions, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maval, Deccan Herald reported.

Sunetra Pawar is known for her social work in Baramati.

Her official website says Sunetra Pawar is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, an NGO founded in 2010. She was a mentor in inculcating the concept of the eco-village in India.

The website also says Sunetra Pawar serves as a trustee for the indigenous and well-known educational institution Vidya Pratishthan.

Sunetra Pawar has been a think tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011, the website says.

Reportedly, Ajit Pawar has been actively endorsing Sunetra Pawar's work in Baramati. A promotional vehicle, displaying her photo, has been moeving in the area. Additionally, flex banners showcasing prominent images of the couple have been affixed to the vehicle.

Baramati constituency and Pawars