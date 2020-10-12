News updates from Hindustan Times: After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai

Power supply has been restored to several areas in Mumbai, Maharashtra’s energy minister Nitin Raut said on Monday after a grid failure caused a widespread outage in the state capital and its suburbs affecting train services, delaying exams and causing traffic jams. Read more here.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday addressed the media about proposals to stimulate demand in the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Question on Russell’s fitness may force KKR to make a couple of changes

Kolkata Knight Riders got out of jail on Saturday to register an improbable two-run win against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. But they have a few concerns with Andre Russell’s injury and Sunil Narine’s suspect bowling action when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL 2020 match in Sharjah on Monday. Read more here.

Anushka Sharma is Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife: Here is why Google is making this goof-up

Actor Anushka Sharma’s fans are left scratching their heads over a weird new development. Apparently, Afghansitan cricket star Rashid Khan and Anushka are married! Read more here.

NEET UG Result 2020 to be declared on October 16: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET Result 2020 on Friday, October 16, 2020, on its official website, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal informed on Monday. The result will be declared on the official website of NTA or NEET at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Read more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Xiaomi, Redmi phones, iPhone 11 discount, Samsung Galaxy M offers and more

The arrival of festive season means a war between e-commerce firms in giving the best offers on latest and popular smartphones or other gadgets out there. We have already talked about some of the best offers you will get with Flipkart in the coming days. In this one we have listed some top discounts and offers that you can get during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting October 17. Read more here.

Watch: Elderly woman climbs steep Harihar Fort in Maharashtra, tweeple can’t stop showering her with praise.

“Age is just a number,” it’s said. This women’s actions prove the statement and how. This video, going crazy viral on social media, shows a nearly 70-year-old woman climbing the steep steps to Harihar Fort in Nashik. The video is not only winning her a tremendous outpouring of appreciation, but has also left many inspired through her wonderful achievement. Watch