Home / Education / NEET UG Result 2020 to be declared on October 16: Ramesh Pokhriyal

NEET UG Result 2020 to be declared on October 16: Ramesh Pokhriyal

NEET UG Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET Result 2020 on Friday, October 16, 2020, on its official website, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal informed on Monday.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(PTI file)
         

NEET UG Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET Result 2020 on Friday, October 16, 2020, on its official website, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal informed on Monday. The result will be declared on the official website of NTA or NEET at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

This year, a total of 15.9 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG 2020 examination.

NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) on September 13, 2020, in which 85-90% of the total registered candidates appeared.

Pokhriyal on his official twitter handle write, “@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates.”

 

Earlier today, the apex court had allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) for students who had missed the first round of the examination due to Covid-19 pandemic on October 14, 2020.

How to check NEET Results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG Result 2020 link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your NEET UG Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

