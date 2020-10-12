Elderly woman climbs steep Harihar Fort in Maharashtra, tweeple can’t stop showering her with praise. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:41 IST

“Age is just a number,” it’s said. This women’s actions prove the statement and how. This video, going crazy viral on social media, shows a nearly 70-year-old woman climbing the steep steps to Harihar Fort in Nashik. The video is not only winning her a tremendous outpouring of appreciation, but has also left many inspired through her wonderful achievement.

This video of the woman has been circulating on Twitter. IFS officer Sudha Ramen is among those who tweeted it.

“At the age of 70 yrs, with her sheer determination, she made it. Salutes to that willpower. #Inspired,” tweeted Ramen. In another tweet she add, “Looks like Harihar fort in Maharashtra”.

Harihar Fort is located 48 km from Igatpuri, Nashik and is famous for its rock-cut stairs.

In the undated video, the woman can be seen climbing the steep steps of the fort. You can hear the people in the background sounding amazed at the feat. Once the woman reaches the top, people clap for her.

The video has won over many collecting over 2,000 likes and more than 300 since being posted on October 10.

Here’s how people have reacted to the video:

This is seriously very steep trek .....

And then she doesn't fear vertigo ...

Salute to the old lady for her valour ..Inspiring 🌺 — You Shuck ! (@AshwinGour4) October 10, 2020

Omg.... Aaji really u r great — Pratiksha Dixit (@PratikshaDixi17) October 12, 2020

Sheer will power makes us do wonderful things.🙏🙏 for sharing. — Rama Murthy G (@murty201195) October 10, 2020

She's proved what everyone says.." Age is just a number".. Dauntless Women — Rina Ghose (@GhoseRina) October 10, 2020

What do you think about the video?