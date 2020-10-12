e-paper
Elderly woman climbs steep Harihar Fort in Maharashtra, tweeple can't stop showering her with praise. Watch

Elderly woman climbs steep Harihar Fort in Maharashtra, tweeple can’t stop showering her with praise. Watch

People on Twitter are lovingly referring to the woman as ‘aaji’ which mean grandma.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:41 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The woman can be seen climbing the steep steps of the fort.
The woman can be seen climbing the steep steps of the fort. (Twitter/@SudhaRamenIFS)
         

“Age is just a number,” it’s said. This women’s actions prove the statement and how. This video, going crazy viral on social media, shows a nearly 70-year-old woman climbing the steep steps to Harihar Fort in Nashik. The video is not only winning her a tremendous outpouring of appreciation, but has also left many inspired through her wonderful achievement.

This video of the woman has been circulating on Twitter. IFS officer Sudha Ramen is among those who tweeted it.

“At the age of 70 yrs, with her sheer determination, she made it. Salutes to that willpower. #Inspired,” tweeted Ramen. In another tweet she add, “Looks like Harihar fort in Maharashtra”.

Harihar Fort is located 48 km from Igatpuri, Nashik and is famous for its rock-cut stairs.

In the undated video, the woman can be seen climbing the steep steps of the fort. You can hear the people in the background sounding amazed at the feat. Once the woman reaches the top, people clap for her.

The video has won over many collecting over 2,000 likes and more than 300 since being posted on October 10.

Here’s how people have reacted to the video:

What do you think about the video?

