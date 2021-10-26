News updates from Hindustan Times: Arvind Kejriwal prays to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Ayodhya, Arvind Kejriwal prays to Ram Lalla, Lord Hanuman

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning. Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of the makeshift Ram temple, performed puja with Vedic rituals. Read more

Kolkata Police step up action against those without masks as Covid-19 cases rise

The Kolkata Police have intensified their crackdown on instances of people not wearing face masks with Covid-19 cases in the city rising after the Durga Puja festivities. They said 446 people were booked on Sunday and 419 on Monday. Police penalised around 750 people daily in the first week of September.Read more

IPL ‘most powerful aspect’ of cricket now, says Michael Vaughan after two new teams added to league

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called the Indian Premier League the "most powerful aspect of the game," adding that the fans will likely see more matches and longer tournaments in the league as the game progresses. Read more

Jaguar XF 2021 luxury sedan launched in India, price starts at 71.60 lakh

Jaguar has announced the price of the 2021 XF luxury sedan for India. The carmaker has brought in the facelift version of the 2021 XF without much fanfare at a starting price of ₹71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up to ₹76 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

Tadap teaser: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria unite for a love saga, Suniel Shetty says ‘Give him as much love as you gave me’

Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, is all set to make his acting debut with Tadap. The newcomer looks all beefed up in the film's teaser that was released on Tuesday. Read more

Kareena Kapoor in ₹ 48k T-shirt and denims slays airport look with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped by the paparazzi outside her home in Mumbai today. Kareena's husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons Jehangir and Taimur Ali Khan accompanied her. The family left for the airport from their home and wore casual attires for their flight out of Mumbai. Read more

