In Ayodhya, Arvind Kejriwal prays to Ram Lalla, Lord Hanuman

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal prayed to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning. Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of the makeshift Ram temple, performed puja with Vedic rituals.

At around 9am, the Delhi chief minister reached Hanuman Garhi, where a section of saints not aligned with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led by Nirvani Ani Akhada head Mahant Dharam Das accompanied him. The same saints organised the Saryu aarti for Kejriwal on Monday evening when he arrived in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal went to the Hanuman Garhi temple to worship Lord Hanuman. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief reached Lucknow on Monday morning and left for Sultanpur, from where he reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit. Sanjay Singh, the AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP, was accompanying the Delhi chief minister.

Reacting to the development, BJP MLA from Ayodhya Sadar assembly constituency Ved Prakash Gupta said, “AAP was earlier opposing the Ram Mandir. The Delhi chief minister had even suggested that a university be made instead of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now they are talking about Lord Ram and seeking his blessings.”

Continuing his critique, the BJP leader said, “People are not fools. They are well aware of the divisive politics of the AAP”.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has announced that it would contest the state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due to be held early next year. The party has said that it would contest all the 403 assembly seats in the 2022 elections.

The AAP formally kicked off its poll campaign in September this year, with its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. The party also took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya on September 14 from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujaudaulah to the Gandhi Park.