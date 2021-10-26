IPL ‘most powerful aspect’ of cricket now, says Michael Vaughan after two new teams added to league

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called the Indian Premier League the "most powerful aspect of the game," adding that the fans will likely see more matches and longer tournaments in the league as the game progresses.

Vaughan's comment comes shortly after the IPL added two new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow -- for the next edition of the tournament. The bidding for the teams took place on Monday in Dubai.

"With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it's now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It's inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments. #IPL," tweeted Vaughan.

The RPSG Venture successfully bid for the Lucknow franchise in the tournament (for INR 7,090 crore) while Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) sealed the bid for Ahmedabad (for INR 5,625 crore).

Both the franchises will be added to the 2022 edition of IPL, subject to definitive documentation and other formalities being completed.

Commenting on the development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that the successful bidding "reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem."

"The BCCI is happy to welcome two new teams from the next season of the Indian Premier League. I would like to congratulate RPSG Ventures Ltd & Irelia Company Pte Ltd for being successful bidders. The IPL will now go to two new cities in India viz in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem," Ganguly had said.

