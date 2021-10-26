Kareena Kapoor in 48k T-shirt and denims slays airport look with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped by the paparazzi outside her home in Mumbai today. Kareena's husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons Jehangir and Taimur Ali Khan accompanied her. The family left for the airport from their home and wore casual attires for their flight out of Mumbai.

Kareena chose a laidback ensemble for her airport look. She wore a baggy Gucci T-shirt with wide-leg denim pants. The 41-year-old style icon's slouchy silhouetted attire will convince you to put your skin-tight outfits on a timeout.

The actor's off-duty style has always mesmerised her fans. If you wish to take a leaf out of her style book and give your wardrobe an A-lister update, her airport look should definitely be on your radar. We also found out the price details of Kareena's ensemble. Scroll ahead to know more.

Take a look at the photos:

Kareena Kapoor's airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur at airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor in white shirt and striped pants gives weekend look a stylish upgrade

Kareena chose a Gucci printed T-shirt in a bright yellow shade to catch her flight out of the bay. The 100 cotton T-shirt pays homage to Amy Winehouse's famous lyrics 'And the Men Notice You With Your Gucci Bag Crew' from one of her songs.

Kareena Kapoor's airport look.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The jersey top featured the lyrics in black and red shades. The crew neckline, droopy sleeves and loose-fitting added to its effortless charm. Kareena teamed it with wide-legged denim pants starring distressed details on the knee.

Including the Gucci jersey top in your collection will cost you ₹48,851 approximately (USD 650).

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor in strapless Gaurav Gupta gown is a goddess at Lakme Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor's Gucci T-shirt. (gucci.com)

A pair of white and grey lace-up kicks, a yellow monogram Goyard bag, tinted sunglasses, and hair tied up in a top knot completed Kareena's outfit. She chose gold stacked bracelets to accessorise the look and a bare face, nude lips to round off the glam.

Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Jeh Ali Khan. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

As for Saif, the actor looked dapper in a deep blue cotton shirt, white pants, and tan suede shoes. He completed his airport look with glasses, a watch and a face mask. Taimur and Jeh looked adorable as ever accompanying their parents.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter