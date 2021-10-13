Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kareena Kapoor's hot pink top and belted pants for outing in Mumbai cost 5k
fashion

Kareena Kapoor's hot pink top and belted pants for outing in Mumbai cost 5k

  • Kareena Kapoor makes a statement in a hot pink top and pastel pink pants she wore for an outing in Mumbai. Her ensemble is worth 5k, and she styled it with minimal accessories.
Kareena Kapoor's hot pink top and belted pants for outing in Mumbai cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5k(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor's hot pink top and belted pants for outing in Mumbai cost 5k(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Copy Link
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Monotone fashion is an evergreen look, and Bollywood's OG style diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is here to prove the same. The actor was snapped on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday, October 12, by the paparazzi wearing a monotone ensemble in different shades of the colour pink and gave us voguish sartorial goals.

Kareena was photographed in the bay last afternoon wearing a hot pink blouse and pastel pink trousers set. Her chic look is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara and will cost you less than 6k.

Kareena's outfit can easily be transformed from elegant office wear to a chic Friday night party-wear look. So, in case you wish to add this set to your collection, read on to know the exact price.

Take a look at Kareena's photos:

Kareena Kapoor snapped in Mumbai.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor snapped in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur stun at Lakme Fashion Week

Kareena chose a round neck blouse with pleating on the front. It also came with gathered sleeves falling below the elbow with pleats and a buttoned opening at the back. The hot pink colour of the top gives it a standout appearance. If you wish to include it in your collection, it is available on Zara's website for 2,790.

The Zara blouse.&nbsp;(zara.com)
The Zara blouse. (zara.com)

Bebo paired the blouse with high-waist trousers in a pastel pink shade. The straight-fit pants came with a matching lined belt and featured front pockets, false welt back pockets, a metal hook, and zip fly fastening. Including these pairs in your wardrobe will cost you 2,990. Additionally, Kareena's entire set will be worth 5,780.

The Zara high-waist trousers.&nbsp;(zara.com)
The Zara high-waist trousers. (zara.com)

Kareena styled the ensemble with strappy white peep-toe sandals, a sleek ring, and matching ear studs. The star left her locks open in a side parting with her monochrome set, and for glam, she chose blushed cheeks, glowing skin, kohl-lined eyes, and pink lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor snapped in Mumbai.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor snapped in Mumbai.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her ensemble?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out