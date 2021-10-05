Kareena Kapoor begins her morning with yoga's Natarajasana, internet calls her graceful

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to start her daily routine with a yoga session. The actor often takes to Instagram to share pictures of herself practising various asanas at her home. Her yoga posts motivate her followers to hit the grind by practising a few asanas. She did the same recently when her trainer posted another photo of the star showcasing her strength and stability by doing the Natarajasana or Lord of the Dance Pose.

If Tuesday blues are a thing for you, then you are definitely not alone. Looking for motivation to get up and sweat it out at the gym can be hard. However, after looking at Kareena's post, you will definitely want to hit the grind too. The actor's trainer, Anshuka Parwani, took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of the star doing yoga's Natarajasana or Lord of the Dance Pose.

Anshuka called Kareena graceful in the caption of her post. And we agree. "Presence of mind, body, heart and soul. Beautiful Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan so graceful in her #Natarajasana. #lordofthedance #dancerspose #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #yogalove #yogamumbai #mumbaiyogis #mumbaiyoga #anshukayoga," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor shows how to mix and match trendy tie-dye pants with denim shirt

Benefits of Natarajasana:

Practising Natarajasana or Lord of the Dance Pose can strengthen your chest region, legs, ankles and hips. It helps in weight loss, boots your metabolism, improves posture and digestion. This pose also works as a stress buster, calms your mind, and increases flexibility in the body.

The Lord of the Dance Pose symbolises the dance of the graceful Nataraja. It is a deep backbend and balancing asana in modern yoga. If you want to practise this pose at home, do it under the supervision of an expert. Also, avoid practising the asana if you have low blood pressure.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter