Kareena Kapoor's mini dress for outing with Karisma Kapoor costs 14k, can you guess her bag's price?

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, with her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor, was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday enjoying a day out. For the occasion, Kareena was seen stepping out in an eye-catching mini dress and immediately caught our attention. Her sky blue ensemble gave us the ultimate summer look to attend pool parties, run errands or lounge at the beach.

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has cemented her place in the industry as a style icon. From the ultra-glamorous red carpet looks to laid back ensembles, the star can easily switch her style aesthetic and still look incredible. However, it is her vast collection of effortless mini dresses that should be on your bookmark list. Her recent outing proves the same.

For her day-out with her mother and sister, Kareena opted for a short shirt dress that came with a relaxed fit. The OOTD is from the shelves of the clothing brand Melissa Odabash.

See the photos here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena's mini shirt dress came in a soothing sky blue colour palette with a subtle collar and plunging V open neckline, with buttons running the length of the dress. The relaxed fit, bell sleeves and tiered skirt provided the ultimate summer silhouette. Delicate scalloped sleeves and hem complimented the circular embroidered motifs and provided a dreamy look.

If you loved the sky blue dress, we have some news for you. It is a perfect pick for when you want to lounge comfortably on the beach or attend a late lunch with your best friends. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹14,567 (145 Pound Sterling).

Kareena Kapoor's sky blue shirt dress. (odabash.com)

Kareena teamed her ensemble with striped pink and white comfy Chanel slides and a Christian Dior oblique jacquard saddle tote bag. The luxurious tote is worth ₹1,92,916 (USD 2,600). This means Kareena's entire look costs a whopping ₹2,07,483.

Kareena Kapoor's Dior bag.(dior.com)

A quirky beaded necklace, stacked bracelets, rings, watch, and broad sunglasses completed the actor's accessories. She tied her locks in a hairdo and chose minimal make-up to complete her glam.

