Kareena Kapoor in strapless Gaurav Gupta gown is a goddess at Lakme Fashion Week, all pics and video

The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the curtain down on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for Gaurav Gupta. The Bollywood actor dressed in a structured gown turned showstopper for the designer and brought a fitting end to the five-day extravaganza.

The mother-of-two never shies away from making bold statements, and her return to the ramp was reminiscent of her earlier pre and post-pregnancy stints. Kareena had walked the ramp for Sabyasachi's winter-festive 2016 show in the sixth month of her first pregnancy and then for Anita Dongre a month-and-a-half after giving birth to Taimur. And now, she turned showstopper for Gaurav Gupta almost eight months after becoming a second-time mom.

Kareena sashayed down the ramp for Gaurav Gupta, looking like an absolute goddess in an ethereal white mermaid-style gown adorned with the designer's signature details. The pictures from the finale show have been doing rounds on social media. Scroll ahead to see Kareena's look:

Kareena chose a strapless white gown from Gaurav Gupta's latest collection that comes with an exaggerated one-shoulder neckline illusion and patterned silver embellishments running all over the ensemble.

The figure-hugging mermaid silhouette of the dress accentuated Bebo's frame and added a divine touch.

Kareena completed her look sans any accessories and a standout make-up that deserves a special mention.

The star opted for a centre-parted sleek updo, contoured cheekbones, well-defined eyebrows, plum lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and glowing skin.

Talking about the show and Gaurav Gupta's finale collection Redefine, Kareena told Vogue, "This season is even more important because we are talking about sustainability, so the show comes with a very strong message." Reportedly, the collection predominantly features fabrics made from ocean waste.

