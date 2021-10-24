Kareena Kapoor's 'warrior' Yoga workout is perfect festive season fitness inspo

It is that time of the year when binging on festive snacks and sweets is inevitable and that is when Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'warrior' Yoga workout comes as a perfect fitness inspiration this festive season. The diva's fitness trainer recently gave a glimpse of Kareena nailing Virabhadrasana or Warrior 1, 2, 3 and Reverse Warrior poses of Yoga to gain strength, focus, flexibility and resilience and that is all the workout motivation we need to shed those extra kilos gained this festive season.

Taking to her social media handle, Anshuka Parwani who is a celebrity Yoga instructor and founder at Anshuka Yoga shared a video that gave fans a sneak-peek into Bebo's robust workout session. The video featured the actor donning a white Puma sports bra, teamed with a pair of navy blue tights and sweating it out on a green Yoga mat while her tresses were pulled back into a high bun to ace the steamy athleisure look.

Calling Kareena a “warrioress”, Anshuka shared in the video's caption, “Did you know the warrior poses, aka Virabhadrasana are named after Virabhadra - mythical warrior with a thousand arms and hair and eyes made from fire, who was brought forth by Lord Shiva to destroy an enemy (sic).”

She added, “Each of the four main poses represent the sequence of his battle against his opponent, including his creation, battle, victory, then peace - the Warrior 1, 2, 3 & Reverse Warrior. Practicing these poses prove strength, focus, flexibility and resilience (sic).”

Method:

Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground.

Bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then release the posture.

Benefits:

Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose 2 energies tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

