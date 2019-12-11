News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: ‘Speaking Pak’s language’: PM Modi stings Oppn on CAB and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 12:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi stings Opposition on Citizenship Amendment Bill

Minutes before the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill comes up for a crucial debate in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a renewed pitch for its enactment at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party meeting. Read more

BJP MPs give Modi standing ovation for CAB, he requests one for Karnataka

There were two standing ovations at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s weekly Parliamentary Party meeting on Wednesday over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Parliament’s lower House - Lok Sabha - on Tuesday and the party’s performance in by-polls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka, according to two people present at the gathering. Read more

‘Criminal attack on Northeast’, says Rahul Gandhi as Citizenship Bill heads to Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Rajya Sabha or Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday. Read more

Dressed in dhoti and sari, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo receive Economics Nobel

Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee, along with his wife and economist Esther Duflo, and fellow economist Michael Kremmer, received the Nobel Prize in Economics at a ceremony in Oslo on Wednesday. Read more

On Dilip Kumar’s birthday, Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter send wishes: ‘On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born’

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar turns 97 on Wednesday. His fans and industry colleagues stormed social media with wishes for his good health and messages for his birthday. Read more

Merriam-Webster names the word of the year: They

The pronoun ‘they’, used by non-binary people who identify as neither male nor female, was named word of the year by US dictionary Merriam-Webster. Read more

Sourav Ganguly reversing reforms unfortunate: Justice Lodha

Justice (retd) RM Lodha, the architect of the reforms that led to a new constitution for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has expressed disappointment over Sourav Ganguly, the new president of the body, proposing changes to it. Read more