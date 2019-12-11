e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / India News

‘Speaking Pak’s language’: PM Modi stings Oppn ahead of Rajya Sabha vote on CAB

The citizenship bill will expedite Indian citizenship for non-Muslims from the three countries who arrived in the country before 31 December 2014.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi also stressed that the legislation would give a permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution from three countries in India’s neighbourhood; Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
PM Modi also stressed that the legislation would give a permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution from three countries in India’s neighbourhood; Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Minutes before the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill comes up for a crucial debate in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a renewed pitch for its enactment at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party meeting. The bill, PM Modi told his party’s lawmakers from the two Houses, will be written in golden letters, news agency PTI said.

PM Modi also stressed that the legislation would give a permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution from three countries in India’s neighbourhood: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also said that some parties are speaking the same language as Pakistan on the citizenship bill, according to PTI.

 Also Watch | Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy

Track Live Updates Here

The bill is scheduled to be tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Upper House at 12 noon. “The Citizenship Amendment Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today, and it will be passed in the house with comfortable majority,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani were among the top BJP leaders who attended the parliamentary meeting.

The bill will expedite Indian citizenship for non-Muslims from the three countries who arrived in the country before December 31, 2014. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday after a marathon, and often acrimonious debate that stretched for well over nine hours. The Lok Sabha passed it with 311 lawmakers voting in favour of the bill and 80 against it.

The BJP-led government will require the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha for the bill to be passed.

tags
top news
‘Speaking Pak’s language’: PM Modi stings Oppn ahead of Rajya Sabha vote on CAB
‘Speaking Pak’s language’: PM Modi stings Oppn ahead of Rajya Sabha vote on CAB
‘Criminal attack on Northeast’: Rahul Gandhi as CAB heads to RS
‘Criminal attack on Northeast’: Rahul Gandhi as CAB heads to RS
At key BJP meet, PM Modi gets a standing ovation for citizenship bill
At key BJP meet, PM Modi gets a standing ovation for citizenship bill
Sourav Ganguly reversing reforms unfortunate: Justice Lodha
Sourav Ganguly reversing reforms unfortunate: Justice Lodha
Amit Shah reiterates call for pan-India NRC: All you need to know
Amit Shah reiterates call for pan-India NRC: All you need to know
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
‘He wasn’t paying attention in classes’: Tharoor on Shah’s partition remark
‘He wasn’t paying attention in classes’: Tharoor on Shah’s partition remark
Health Wise: Can AI improve diagnosis and replace radiologists?
Health Wise: Can AI improve diagnosis and replace radiologists?
trending topics
HTLS 2019NRCCitizenship BillAbhijit BanerjeeShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news