News updates from Hindustan Times: China puts 20 mn people under lockdown as Covid-19 surges and all the latest news

20 million under Covid lockdown in China, infection spreads among farmers

China on Tuesday locked down a city of 4.9 million residents near Beijing as authorities continued to battle a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country, many of them linked to cases from the northern province of Hebei bordering the capital. Read More

Covishield reaches regional hubs, Bharat Biotech awaits dispatch: Latest updates

The vaccine for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached the respective regional hubs on Tuesday ahead of the launch of nationwide vaccination. Read More

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws, forms 4-member panel

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock between the Centre and farmers' unions. Read More

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday launched the 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports at a starting price of Rs.15.96 lakh. Read More

India vs Australia: 'Especially in places like Australia and South Africa,' Gautam Gambhir says racist remarks must stop

The third Test between India and Australia proved to be a very controversial one due to instances of racism during Day 3 and Day 4 of the match. Read More

Tripti Dimri flaunts contemporary silhouette in a modern embellished pantsuit

Emerging as the breakthrough star of OTT platform ever since her Netflix film, Bulbbul, streamed last year, Laila Majnu actor Tripti Dimri is now creating ripples in the fashion world. Read More

Kevin Feige exclusive interview: Marvel boss on India's role in MCU's future, WandaVision's treatment of trauma

Kevin Feige, on a regular day, commands just as much attention as some of the movie stars who work for him. Read More

Mumbai Police shares a clip from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, says ‘smort’ people do this

Are you a fan of the American comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Do you often send your friends Terry Crews memes? Do you regularly rewatch cute Jake and Amy scenes on YouTube? Read More

‘Need to root out dynastic politics from India’: PM Modi’s message to youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy and that it needs to be rooted out. PM Modi was addressing the valedictory function of the 2nd National Youth Parliament. Watch