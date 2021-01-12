IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws, forms 4-member committee
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Haryana-Rajasthan border. (HT Photo)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Haryana-Rajasthan border. (HT Photo)
india news

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws, forms 4-member committee

The Supreme Court said it is willing to suspend the laws but not indefinitely.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock between the Centre and farmers' unions over them. A bench, which was headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, justice AS Bopanna and justice V Ramasubramanian, said that it will pass an order to this effect later.

The top court stayed the implementation of the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act after several petitions were filed challenging their constitutional validity.

The bench the four-member committee will look into the farmers' grievances on the issue. HS Mann, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, president of Maharashtra's Shetkeri Sangthana, Anil Ghanwat; Pramod Kumar Joshi, the director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati will be the members of the panel, it said.

"We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so," CJI Bobde said.

Farmers' leaders welcomed the Supreme Court's order but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed. The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 protesting farmers' unions, has called a meeting later in the day to decide the next course of action.


The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK lawmaker Tiruchi Siva, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj K Jha, regarding the constitutional validity of the farm laws, passed by the central government in September last year, and the plea to disperse protesting farmers from the borders of the national capital.

The three-judge bench had earlier said that it is willing to suspend the laws but not indefinitely without any activity going on both sides.

The top court had said on Monday it is “extremely disappointed" with the way negotiations between the Centre and the farmers' representative were going while hearing a bunch of petitions on the farm laws.

Also read | Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt

It also indicated that the three contentious laws will have to be put on hold for creating an atmosphere conducive for talks.

The bench had also asked the Centre if it was willing to pause the implementation of the laws, saying it will do it otherwise. Attorney General KK Venugopal was asked to come back with a response.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the farmers' unions, was also asked to consult the farmers and inform the court if they were willing to join the deliberations before a committee, which the court proposed to constitute for resolving the issues.

However, late on Monday evening, the unions issued a statement that they would not want to go before the proposed committee. According to the unions, it would not make any sense to go before the committee after the government's affidavit which maintained that laws will not be repealed.

Also read | PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn

Eight rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and the farmer unions but have failed to end the deadlock as the government ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said their 'ghar wapsi will happen only after law wapsi'.

The top court had earlier sought the Centre's response on a batch of pleas against the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping on Delhi's borders since November 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws
app
Close
e-paper
The ministry of external affairs said India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism.(Representative Image)
The ministry of external affairs said India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism.(Representative Image)
india news

India-Bangladesh agree to enhance fight against global terrorist groups

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Both sides emphasised the importance of the new high level mechanism as the dialogue concluded with assurances of greater cooperation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhushan said there are four Central Government Medical Stores Depots at Chennai, Karnal, Kolkata and Mumbai where the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, doses are being received.(REUTERS)
Bhushan said there are four Central Government Medical Stores Depots at Chennai, Karnal, Kolkata and Mumbai where the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, doses are being received.(REUTERS)
india news

54.72 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:55 PM IST
A massive pan-India inoculation drive against Covid-19 was set in process with Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India early in the morning, four days before vaccination is scheduled to begin on January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the Indian Army was focussed not only on eastern Ladakh but along the border with China --- stretching from Ladakh to Uttarakhand to Arunachal Pradesh. (HT PHOTO)(PTI Photo)
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the Indian Army was focussed not only on eastern Ladakh but along the border with China --- stretching from Ladakh to Uttarakhand to Arunachal Pradesh. (HT PHOTO)(PTI Photo)
india news

‘Will hold ground in Ladakh for as long as needed’: Gen Naravane on standoff

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions but the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personal carrying EVMs and VVPAT machines leave for polling booths from a distribution during the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections in November 2020(PTI File Photo)
Security personal carrying EVMs and VVPAT machines leave for polling booths from a distribution during the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections in November 2020(PTI File Photo)
india news

EC, home secy discuss requirement of central forces for upcoming assembly polls

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are coming to an end on different dates in May and June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal had recently set up six border outposts near Dharchula in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand before it removed two of them.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Nepal had recently set up six border outposts near Dharchula in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand before it removed two of them.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Nepalese PM’s comment on disputed areas sparks unease along Pithoragarh border

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • The Pithoragarh District Magistrate said border patrolling agencies are on alert as always even as the border crossing points remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
india news

JP Nadda holds meetings with Assam BJP leaders on assembly polls

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Nadda conducted three meetings with the members of the core committee, election committee and other office-bearers of the party's state unit till late Monday night, Dass said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers on their tractor march towards Delhi to join the agitation against the Center's farm laws, in Amritsar on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Farmers on their tractor march towards Delhi to join the agitation against the Center's farm laws, in Amritsar on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Farmers reiterate they won't accept any committee formed by SC on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST
The farmers are adamant that the government must repeal the three laws passed by Parliament in September last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused doctors have been booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. No arrests have been made so far. (HT PHOTO).(Representative image)
The accused doctors have been booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. No arrests have been made so far. (HT PHOTO).(Representative image)
india news

In Chhattisgarh, 3 doctors booked for negligence in operating on 5-year-old

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex court stayed the implementation of the three laws against which farmers from all over the country have been protesting.(PTI Photo)
The apex court stayed the implementation of the three laws against which farmers from all over the country have been protesting.(PTI Photo)
india news

'Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers' protest’, says Attorney General

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Attorney general K K Venugopal told the bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and V Ramasubramanian that 'Khalistanis' have infiltrated into the ongoing farmers' protest, the bench asked him to file an affidavit in this regard
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers and security staffs take a selfie after receiving the first consignment of Covidshield vaccines at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
Healthcare workers and security staffs take a selfie after receiving the first consignment of Covidshield vaccines at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Covishield, Covaxin tested on thousands, no doubts about safety: VK Paul

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:05 PM IST
The remarks come as Pune-based pharma firm SII started the shipment of the Astrazeneca-Ofxord vaccine Covishield across several cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The people familiar with the development cited above said the fresh FIR will empower NIA to investigate SFJ’s activities in various countries.(File photo)
The people familiar with the development cited above said the fresh FIR will empower NIA to investigate SFJ’s activities in various countries.(File photo)
india news

NIA files charge-sheet against doctor who joined ISIS

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The case pertains to the arrest of Wani and his wife Beigh from Jamia Nagar in Delhi in March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers burn an effigy during a protest against farm bills at the Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers burn an effigy during a protest against farm bills at the Singhu Border in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

SC asks committee it formed on farm laws to hold first sitting within 10 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The top court also lauded the farmers for carrying on their agitation against the farm laws peacefully.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
india news

Delhi Riots: Court grants bail to two accused

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The court noted that the prosecution was opposing both the bail pleas on the strength of their categorical identification by beat officers -- Constable Vipin and Head Constable Hari Babu, in their statements recorded on April 7, 2020.Their identification was hardly of any consequence, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two AK-47 rifles, a .303 rifle and five pistols were recovered from the Naxals, they said. Image for representation.(HT Photo/Ajay Aggarwal)
Two AK-47 rifles, a .303 rifle and five pistols were recovered from the Naxals, they said. Image for representation.(HT Photo/Ajay Aggarwal)
india news

Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The surrendered ultras were identified as Alam Bamo (24), deputy commander of the action team of Maoists, Modiam Sundar (27), a member of the same squad, and Madkam Motu (28), a member of the supply team, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner banning the entry of anti-farmer and pro-farm laws’ politicians into a villages in Bazpur area of Uttarakhand.
A banner banning the entry of anti-farmer and pro-farm laws’ politicians into a villages in Bazpur area of Uttarakhand.
india news

Villagers in Uttarakhand ban ‘anti-farmer, pro-farm laws politicians’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • The banners came up a few days after Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey had to face the anger of villagers while going to attend a programme on January 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP