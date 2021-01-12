Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt

IND USA
The government said the agitation being limited to just one place in the country was an evidence that majority of farmers were not only happy with the legislations but found these legislations to be progressive and in their interest. (Representative Image)(PTI)
In its affidavit filed hours after Monday’s hearing, the government told the court that the three legislations are a result of two decades of deliberations and that the demand to repeal them in entirety is “neither justifiable nor acceptable.”
By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST

The central government has in the Supreme Court blamed "vested interests" for instigating the ongoing farmers' protests, maintaining that the recently enacted farm laws have in reality received "wide acceptance" throughout the country.

In its affidavit filed hours after Monday’s hearing, the government told the court that the three legislations are a result of two decades of deliberations and that the demand to repeal them in entirety is “neither justifiable nor acceptable.”

“The Acts have received wide acceptance throughout the country and, therefore, some farmers and others objecting to the law had put a condition of its repeal, is neither justifiable nor acceptable,” said the affidavit, filed by the agriculture ministry.

The three Acts in question are The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Together, the laws will allow big corporations and global supermarket chains to buy directly from farmers, bypassing decades-old regulations. Farmers say the reforms would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations and erode the government’s procurement system.

The government submitted that the affidavit was prepared and filed “hurriedly” after the conclusion of the hearing on Monday during which the SC bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, expressed its inclination to suspend the operation of the laws while questioning the consultation process and their efficacy.

“This affidavit is filed only to remove a deliberate wrong perception created systematically by non-farmer elements present at the protest site and using media/social media, and to apprise this Hon’ble Court with true facts,” said the government.

It claimed that “the farmers of the nation are happy” as they are given an additional option over and above the existing ones. “The agitation by/in the name of some of the farmers may, therefore, not be treated as reflection on the validity of the law or its efficacy and usefulness for the farmer community,” said the affidavit.

The government said the agitation being limited to just one place in the country was an evidence that majority of farmers were not only happy with the legislations but found these legislations to be progressive and in their interest.

The affidavit said that the government wished to also dispel “the erroneous notion that the protestors have peddled that the Central Government and the Parliament never had any consultative process or examination of issues by any Committee before passing of the laws.”

Starting with the constitution of the Expert Committee in December 2000 to review the system of agricultural marketing and to recommend measures to make the system more efficient and competitive, the government adduced a brief history of various committees subsequently formed, recommendations made and consultations done with the states to augment its argument on adequate deliberation. “Government of India has been, thus, actively and intensively engaging with the States for about two decades to achieve the aforesaid objectives of reforms to provide accessible and barrier free market system for better price realization but states either showed reluctance to adopt the reforms...or made partial or cosmetic reforms,” asserted the affidavit.

“The legislations are not hurriedly made but is a result of two decades of deliberations. The farmers of the nation are happy as they are given an additional option over and above the existing and, therefore, no vested right is taken away,” it said.

According to the affidavit, talks with the farmers failed only because they insisted on repealing the laws as a precondition for talks while the government was ready to allay their apprehensions about the new laws by discussing it clause by clause.

“As a responsible Government, it has taken all conceivable steps to ensure that specific grievances of some farmers who are agitating are discussed and sorted out so far as possible...,” read the affidavit.

The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The phase 2 study of Sputnik V was conducted on 100 subjects as part of the randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in India.
National Security Guard during Republic Day parade rehearsals.
india news

No chief guest this R-Day

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST
This will be the first time in at least five decades that the Republic Day celebrations, seen as a high point in India’s diplomatic calendar, will not have a chief guest.
An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde suggested to the Lokayukta’s lawyer that it is better to give up the post rather than demeaning himself and the offices that he has held in his career.(HT PHOTO)
india news

SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The state government has sought removal of the Lokayukta, alleging various acts of impropriety and unjustified personal demands by him.
Modi hailed the two made-in-India vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India — Serum Institute of India’s Covisheld and Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin — as a matter of pride for India because the country doesn’t have to depend on expensive, imported antidotes to the viral disease.(HT Photo)
india news

Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:38 AM IST
He also rebutted past criticism that India’s progress towards the vaccination drive had been slow. He cautioned states not to let rumours and misinformation to gain currency; many vested interest groups or even corporate rivals may try to derail India’s vaccination programme.
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accused had abducted Rubaiya Sayeed to force the government to release five militants.(PTI photo)
india news

30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Yasin Malik, who shunned terrorism to join politics in 1994, has been accused of playing a key role in the kidnapping that he and his associates allegedly executed.
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Nadda addressed a “Vijay Sankalpa” (victory pledge) rally in Barak Valley’s Silchar, beginning the party’s campaign for the assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May.
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:18 AM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the government if it was willing to pause the implementation of the laws; it said otherwise the court will do it, and also constitute a committee to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.
In what has been a tough political challenge for the Narendra Modi government, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have encircled the national capital for over a month, demanding the government scrap the three laws approved by Parliament in September to open agricultural markets. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Farmers’ unions spearheading the fight against the farm laws said they “are unanimous in their decision that laws must be repealed forthwith”, the statement added.
The Congress spokesperson held the PM, the home minister and chief ministers of Haryana and UP directly responsible for the current agitation, saying they stopped farmers from coming to Delhi and expressing their opposition to the farm laws in a Gandhian manner. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo )
india news

PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja in New Delhi to discuss the Supreme Court observations.
The Central government moved to ease concerns of the infection spreading to humans through contaminated meat or chicken, saying that in India the disease had been spread mainly by migratory birds and added that the secondary spread to poultry birds had occurred only at a few places. (Representative Image)(PTI)
india news

Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low

By Chetan Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Union minister says no scientific reports on transmission of bird flu to humans.
Wholesale prices of chicken and eggs have crashed 80% and 60%, according to figures from the Poultry Federation of India. (Representative Image)(Sant Arora/HT)
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Even in states free from the avian flu so far, consumption of poultry has plunged, several stakeholders said.
File photo: Stubble burning(HT File Photo)
india news

SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:56 PM IST
GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday expressed confidence that the party would return to power in Assam, predicting that it would win over 100 of the 126 assembly seats in upcoming elections
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
A surge in avian influenza or bird flu, an outbreak that has now spread to 10 states, has decimated over three dozen large farms, shut down hundreds of hatcheries and upended supply chains as more poultry farmers confront the pervasive fear of its rapid spread
