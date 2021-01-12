IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws. (HT PHOTO)
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the government if it was willing to pause the implementation of the laws; it said otherwise the court will do it, and also constitute a committee to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:18 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was “extremely disappointed” with the way the Union government was handling the controversy surrounding the three farm laws at the core of massive protests at the Capital’s borders, and indicated that these laws will have to be put on hold to create an atmosphere conducive for talks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the government if it was willing to pause the implementation of the laws; it said otherwise the court will do it, and also constitute a committee to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.

“Why there should be an insistence to implement a law at any cost?” the bench asked attorney general KK Venugopal, and urged him to come back with a reply if the government was willing to stay the operation of the three laws of its own accord, because the court would otherwise be inclined to do so through a judicial order.

It also sought to confirm the consent of the farmers’ unions in joining the deliberations before the court-appointed committee, and asked their lawyer Dushyant Dave to consult the farmers and inform it on Tuesday, when the court will pass its order.

On Monday evening, the government filed a counter affidavit blaming “vested interests” for instigating the farmers’ protests, and suggested that it was not going to repeal the laws — a demand it described as “neither justifiable nor acceptable”.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of major farm unions that is leading the protest, said it was grateful to the top court for suggesting that the laws be put on hold but refused to be a part of a panel to scrutinise the laws because it is “unanimous in the decision that laws must be repealed forthwith”.

The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws, which are meant to liberalise the farm economy, but which, the protesting farmers believe, will lead to monopolies controlled by big corporations while eroding the system of state-set minimum prices (MSPs).

As soon as the hearing commenced before the bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, the A-G drew the court’s attention towards the next round of talks slated for January 15.

But the bench retorted: “We don’t wish to hear all this.We are extremely disappointed with the way the government is handling this issue. We don’t know what kind of consultation went on before you brought this law. And since the last three-four times, you have been telling us we are talking; we are talking. What are you talking? How are you talking?”

As Venugopal tried to elaborate that the consultation regarding these farm laws began in 2010 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, the court shot back: “We understand what you’re trying to tell us but it won’t help the government to say some other government started this. We understand the kind of arguments you are trying to make. You should reserve it for when we start hearing this matter finally.”

Rejecting the A-G’s submission that negotiations were still on, the CJI lamented that the court specifically asked the government during a hearing on December 17 if they were willing to put the laws in abeyance, but there was still no answer.

“What is the pressing need involved in his? Hold this in abeyance. This matter is becoming worse and worse; people are committing suicides,calling names to each other, they are protesting in this cold weather. There is no social distancing. Old people, women and children are out in the cold without any safety. We don’t even know if they have food and water,” the court observed.

“Our intention is to see if we can bring about an amicable solution to the parties,” stressed the bench, saying it would set up a committee, which could be headed by a former CJI and would comprise members from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and similar organisations, to hear representatives of both sides to discuss and resolve the dispute.

At this, Venugopal said the government had no problem with constitution of the committee but a law could not be stayed in such a “drastic” manner when none of the petitioners had raised arguments on either lack of power with the Centre to frame these laws or violation of any fundamental right and constitutional provision.

The bench, however, responded: “You are in this state because you haven’t been able to solve the problem. You have framed a law, which has resulted into strikes and protests which you should have solved. We read the talks are breaking down only because farmers want laws to be repealed while the government wants to discuss it clause by clause. We cannot wait. We will make the atmosphere conducive for talks. With so much jarring over this law, we will put it on hold so that talks can go on.”

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, also appearing for the government during Monday’s hearing, sought to emphasise that the laws were progressive, already operational and that a “vast majority” felt they were beneficial too.

Some other farmers’ groups, such as Indian Kisan Union and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, supported the S-G in saying that these laws were good for farmers and that they should not be suspended. The bench, however, said that this “vast majority” should also go to the committee and present its views since the court was “not an expert on agriculture or economics”.

Representing a Delhi resident who complained against the blockades along the Delhi borders, senior counsel Harish Salve intervened during the hearing to state that the protesters should agree to shift and decongest now that the court is in favour of either staying the laws or at least the controversial clauses in it.

To this, the bench said that it did not want any criticism that the court was slighting the right to protests and that the protests could carry on.

“Right to protest should be exercised the way Mahatma Gandhi did it and the protest was on a much larger scale. Right to protest has to be exercised peacefully. We are not here to protect breaking of the law but we are trying to ensure no such incident takes place in future,” it said.

It further observed: “The most serious question occupying the mind of this court is a possible loss of life and property. We have an apprehension that someday because of some incident, there will be a breach of peace.Each one of us will be responsible if anything goes wrong. We don’t want anybody’s blood or injury on our hands...who is going to be responsible if there is a bloodshed. We are constitutional court and we have a duty to protect people’s life and property. Who will be responsible if something serious happens tomorrow?”

CJI Bobde asked Dave, HS Phoolka, Colin Gonsalves, Prashant Bhushan, and other lawyers representing the farmers’ unions, to make an appeal on his behalf to the old people, women and children to go back to their homes in the interest of their safety and health due to Covid-19.

“Passions may be high at this time but you must send old, women and children back to their homes due to Covid, cold, etc. If the laws are stayed, there is nothing to fight for but to only talk,” said the bench.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The DSMB concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study has met the primary endpoints of safety. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The phase 2 study of Sputnik V was conducted on 100 subjects as part of the randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Security Guard during Republic Day parade rehearsals.
National Security Guard during Republic Day parade rehearsals.
india news

No chief guest this R-Day

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:15 AM IST
This will be the first time in at least five decades that the Republic Day celebrations, seen as a high point in India’s diplomatic calendar, will not have a chief guest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde suggested to the Lokayukta’s lawyer that it is better to give up the post rather than demeaning himself and the offices that he has held in his career.(HT PHOTO)
An SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde suggested to the Lokayukta’s lawyer that it is better to give up the post rather than demeaning himself and the offices that he has held in his career.(HT PHOTO)
india news

SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The state government has sought removal of the Lokayukta, alleging various acts of impropriety and unjustified personal demands by him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi hailed the two made-in-India vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India — Serum Institute of India’s Covisheld and Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin — as a matter of pride for India because the country doesn’t have to depend on expensive, imported antidotes to the viral disease.(HT Photo)
Modi hailed the two made-in-India vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India — Serum Institute of India’s Covisheld and Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin — as a matter of pride for India because the country doesn’t have to depend on expensive, imported antidotes to the viral disease.(HT Photo)
india news

Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:38 AM IST
He also rebutted past criticism that India’s progress towards the vaccination drive had been slow. He cautioned states not to let rumours and misinformation to gain currency; many vested interest groups or even corporate rivals may try to derail India’s vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accused had abducted Rubaiya Sayeed to force the government to release five militants.(PTI photo)
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the accused had abducted Rubaiya Sayeed to force the government to release five militants.(PTI photo)
india news

30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Yasin Malik, who shunned terrorism to join politics in 1994, has been accused of playing a key role in the kidnapping that he and his associates allegedly executed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Nadda addressed a “Vijay Sankalpa” (victory pledge) rally in Barak Valley’s Silchar, beginning the party’s campaign for the assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government said the agitation being limited to just one place in the country was an evidence that majority of farmers were not only happy with the legislations but found these legislations to be progressive and in their interest. (Representative Image)(PTI)
The government said the agitation being limited to just one place in the country was an evidence that majority of farmers were not only happy with the legislations but found these legislations to be progressive and in their interest. (Representative Image)(PTI)
india news

Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:27 AM IST
In its affidavit filed hours after Monday’s hearing, the government told the court that the three legislations are a result of two decades of deliberations and that the demand to repeal them in entirety is “neither justifiable nor acceptable.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws. (HT PHOTO)
The hour-long hearing on Monday witnessed sharp criticism of the government by the top court in handling the disputations over the recently enacted agricultural laws. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:18 AM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked the government if it was willing to pause the implementation of the laws; it said otherwise the court will do it, and also constitute a committee to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In what has been a tough political challenge for the Narendra Modi government, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have encircled the national capital for over a month, demanding the government scrap the three laws approved by Parliament in September to open agricultural markets. (Representative Image)(AP)
In what has been a tough political challenge for the Narendra Modi government, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have encircled the national capital for over a month, demanding the government scrap the three laws approved by Parliament in September to open agricultural markets. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Farmers’ unions spearheading the fight against the farm laws said they “are unanimous in their decision that laws must be repealed forthwith”, the statement added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress spokesperson held the PM, the home minister and chief ministers of Haryana and UP directly responsible for the current agitation, saying they stopped farmers from coming to Delhi and expressing their opposition to the farm laws in a Gandhian manner. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo )
The Congress spokesperson held the PM, the home minister and chief ministers of Haryana and UP directly responsible for the current agitation, saying they stopped farmers from coming to Delhi and expressing their opposition to the farm laws in a Gandhian manner. (Representative Image)(ANI Photo )
india news

PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:14 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja in New Delhi to discuss the Supreme Court observations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central government moved to ease concerns of the infection spreading to humans through contaminated meat or chicken, saying that in India the disease had been spread mainly by migratory birds and added that the secondary spread to poultry birds had occurred only at a few places. (Representative Image)(PTI)
The Central government moved to ease concerns of the infection spreading to humans through contaminated meat or chicken, saying that in India the disease had been spread mainly by migratory birds and added that the secondary spread to poultry birds had occurred only at a few places. (Representative Image)(PTI)
india news

Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low

By Chetan Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Union minister says no scientific reports on transmission of bird flu to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wholesale prices of chicken and eggs have crashed 80% and 60%, according to figures from the Poultry Federation of India. (Representative Image)(Sant Arora/HT)
Wholesale prices of chicken and eggs have crashed 80% and 60%, according to figures from the Poultry Federation of India. (Representative Image)(Sant Arora/HT)
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Even in states free from the avian flu so far, consumption of poultry has plunged, several stakeholders said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Stubble burning(HT File Photo)
File photo: Stubble burning(HT File Photo)
india news

SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST
  • The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:56 PM IST
GUWAHATI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday expressed confidence that the party would return to power in Assam, predicting that it would win over 100 of the 126 assembly seats in upcoming elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Poultry sector predicts losses of over 1k-cr

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
A surge in avian influenza or bird flu, an outbreak that has now spread to 10 states, has decimated over three dozen large farms, shut down hundreds of hatcheries and upended supply chains as more poultry farmers confront the pervasive fear of its rapid spread
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP