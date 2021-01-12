Tripti Dimri flaunts contemporary silhouette in a modern embellished pantsuit

Emerging as the breakthrough star of OTT platform ever since her Netflix film, Bulbbul, streamed last year, Laila Majnu actor Tripti Dimri is now creating ripples in the fashion world by serving some head turning glamorous looks. Those looking to add an edge to their simple pantsuit need not search any further as the diva recently flooded the Internet with pictures that makes a red carpet impact.

Taking social media by storm, Tripti was featured donning an embellished pantsuit in the pictures. Adding a sultry vibe to the fashionable look and amping up the oomph factor, Tripti decided to go shirtless.

Sticking to her simple and signature hairstyle of open mid-parted tresses, the diva held the embellished suit at her waist by a cloth belt to cut a chic style. Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, Tripti looked smoking hot for boardroom aesthetics.

Wearing a nude lipstick shade that matched her eyeshadow, Tripti opted for neutral tone makeup with on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks to let her outfit do the maximum talking. She accessorised her look with a pair of funky turquoise earrings by Varuna D Jani’s fine jewellery curations.

Looking drop dead gorgeous, Tripti struck sensuous poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Keep it simple (sic).”

The embroidery on her pantsuit is hand embellished while the ensemble is made of lurex fabric. Tripti Dimri was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When.

The pantsuit is credited to Indian fashion designer Namrata Joshipura’s collection that boasts of a global aesthetic for its artisanal embellishments, modern interpretations, contemporary fashion and beautiful embroideries with complexity and intricacy.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter