Mumbai Police shares a clip from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, says ‘smort’ people do this
Are you a fan of the American comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Do you often send your friends Terry Crews memes? Do you regularly rewatch cute Jake and Amy scenes on YouTube? If so, then here's an advisory video shared by Mumbai Police that you must check out. The recording, which shows a scene from Brooklyn Nine-Nine featuring Jake Peralta and Captain Holt, has a special message about road safety that everyone must follow.
Mumbai Police shared this clip on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts on January 10. "'Smort' people always ensure safety before 'punching it’” reads the text shared alongside the post. Three hashtags, #SafetyFirst, #DriveSafe and #RoadSafety, were also posted with the recording.
The clip shows Jake and Captain Holt sitting in a car. Jake says, "Alright amigo, punch it," while he putting on a pair of sunglasses (even though it is dark outside). However, rather than 'punching it' Captain Holt fastens his seatbelt. Much like we all must before 'punching it' implies Mumbai Police.
Check out the entire clip below:
Now isn't that a clever advisory post? If you thought so, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has more than 37,200 views and has simultaneously accumulated many appreciative comments. Additionally, it has been retweeted quite a few times on the micro-blogging platform.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person jokingly asked, "Is this Borivali 99?".
Another individual wrote, "Noice". "Cool cool cool cool cool give the creator a raise," read one comment under the post.
What are your thoughts on the share?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This galaxy cluster is almost 10 billion light years away from Earth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grizzly bears enjoy eating some honey in this sweet video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police shares a clip from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, says ‘smort’ people do this
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare recording shows black panther fighting an anaconda. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Well-loved venues at New York City receive financial boosts by online campaigns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Virushka’ to Covid-19 themed kites sold at Gujarat's Rajkot before Uttarayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khadi Prakritik Paint: Eco-friendly, non-toxic wall paint launched by Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park diagnosed with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man creates song out of the ‘gamla’ scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens have thoughts about this horizontally cut bread. What do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Adpawrable’ cat shows hooman playing piano affection in the sweetest fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mera Chota Sa Mohalla: Smriti Irani posts clip of woman reciting delightful poem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man pranks girlfriend with knife-through-head trick, result is hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese partake in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo greets devotees outside temple, video wins hearts. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox