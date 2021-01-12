Mumbai Police shares a clip from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, says ‘smort’ people do this

Are you a fan of the American comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Do you often send your friends Terry Crews memes? Do you regularly rewatch cute Jake and Amy scenes on YouTube? If so, then here's an advisory video shared by Mumbai Police that you must check out. The recording, which shows a scene from Brooklyn Nine-Nine featuring Jake Peralta and Captain Holt, has a special message about road safety that everyone must follow.

Mumbai Police shared this clip on its official Instagram and Twitter accounts on January 10. "'Smort' people always ensure safety before 'punching it’” reads the text shared alongside the post. Three hashtags, #SafetyFirst, #DriveSafe and #RoadSafety, were also posted with the recording.

The clip shows Jake and Captain Holt sitting in a car. Jake says, "Alright amigo, punch it," while he putting on a pair of sunglasses (even though it is dark outside). However, rather than 'punching it' Captain Holt fastens his seatbelt. Much like we all must before 'punching it' implies Mumbai Police.

Check out the entire clip below:

Now isn't that a clever advisory post? If you thought so, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has more than 37,200 views and has simultaneously accumulated many appreciative comments. Additionally, it has been retweeted quite a few times on the micro-blogging platform.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person jokingly asked, "Is this Borivali 99?".

Another individual wrote, "Noice". "Cool cool cool cool cool give the creator a raise," read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

