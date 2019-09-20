News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress clears 104 names for Maha assembly polls and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Several states supported high fines in new Motor Vehicles Act before it was passed

A bunch of states have balked at enforcing sharply higher fines prescribed by the amended Motor Vehicles Act for traffic violations, ranging from riding a bike without a helmet to driving under the influence, but it emerges that all of them had been in agreement with the Centre on the need for the increased penalties and signed off on the changes to the law before it was notified.

Read full story here.

Congress clears 104 names for Maharashtra assembly polls

Two former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat are among senior Congress leaders whose names have been cleared as candidates by the party’s poll panel for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Read full story here.

Mumbai citizens complain to BMC of foul smell, fire tenders rushed to find source

Citizens, in a state of panic, started complaining to the fire brigade while some took to Twitter to complain. Reports of the foul smell came in from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Tilak Nagar, Andheri, Kandivali, Kurla and several other suburban areas.

Read full story here.

Silver lining for Indian boxing

When Amit Panghal returned with a gold medal from the Asian Championships, it was a good enough indicator for Santiago Nieva—the Indian team’s high performance manager—to declare him a medal contender for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read full story here.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets Trump, senators; says no to selling WhatsApp and Instagram

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg met Thursday with US President Donald Trump and members of Congress on a political reconnaissance mission to Washington, where he rejected calls to break up the world’s biggest social network.

Read full story here.

Radhika Apte bags best actress nom, Sacred Games gets best drama nod at International Emmys. Complete list of nominees

Netflix’s India Original series Sacred Games, anthology film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video’s The Remix are nominated for International Emmy Awards.

Read full story here.

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter on track as window to relink with lander shrinks

For Indian Space Research Organisation, it may be the last chance to establish some form of communication with the Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram with lunar night setting in at the landing site by Saturday, plunging the temperatures to -180 degrees.

Read full story here.

Opinion| The BJP’s rise inevitably complicates ties with allies

To understand how much Indian politics has evolved, compare three versions of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — the NDA of 1998, when it was originally conceived with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the face; the NDA of 2014, when Narendra Modi became the mascot of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); and the NDA of 2019, after its Lok Sabha election victory.

Read full story here.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 08:55 IST