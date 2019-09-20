Mumbai citizens complain to BMC of foul smell from parts of city, 9 fire engines rushed to find source.

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:30 IST

Citizens of Mumbai complained of a foul smell being emitted from several parts of the city on Thursday night. In a state of panic, people from the city registered complaints with the fire brigade and Mumbai Police, while some took to Twitter.

Reports of foul smell being emitted came from Chembur, Ghatkopar, Tilak Nagar, Andheri, Kandivli, Kurla and several other suburban areas. The source of the smell has not been confirmed yet by the fire brigade. Several gas agencies have denied of any leakages from their plants.

In order to trace the origin of the #gasleak we have deployed 9 fire engines at Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Vile Parle, Kanivali, Dahisar and Mankhurd — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2019

A total of 29 complaints of foul smell were received by the disaster management control room of Brihanmumbai Municpal Corporation from several suburban areas of Mumbai. Reportedly, the smell has considerably reduced now. Apart from the 9 fire engines, 4 emergency vans of MGL have been mobilised.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 01:19 IST