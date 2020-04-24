News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt considers wage stimulus for MSMEs amid survival battle and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 09:28 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 lockdown: Govt considers wage stimulus for MSMEs amid survival battle

The Union government is weighing options for a stimulus to protect wages of workers employed in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as the sector fights a survival battle.

Ramadan 2020: Unique and bizarre Ramzan practices around the world

Ramadan is the holiest time for Muslims all around the world, and followers devote all their time this month to fasting from sunrise to sunset, praying, self-reformation and self-reflection, charity and community.

New smaller Honda Monkey bike in the making? Patents say so

Honda may be developing a smaller version of the Monkey 125 bike which was announced back in 2018.

Varun Dhawan celebrates 33rd birthday at home amid lockdown, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shower him with love. See pics

Varun Dhawan turned 33 on Friday and enjoyed his midnight birthday celebrations with a cake-cutting ceremony at home. The actor cut a heart-shaped birthday cake as he blew out the candles in the presence of his family.

Covid-19 | ‘Love India...’: New Zealanders evacuated from Delhi amid pandemic

New Zealand residents were evacuated from India amid Covid pandemic. Residents from Auckland and Tauranga expressed relief at the airport. The airport premises was stocked with bottles of water and sanitiser.

Vicky Kaushal slams ‘baseless rumours’ that he violated lockdown, got reprimanded by police

Vicky Kaushal was recently made the subject of rumours that he violated the lockdown and stepped out of his house. He clarified on Twitter that the news of him getting reprimanded by the Mumbai Police for breaking the rules of the lockdown is completely false