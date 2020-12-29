e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s biggest detention camp nears completion and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s biggest detention camp nears completion and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2019 09:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Work on the detention centre started in December. Besides the housing quarters, the facility, which is surrounded by 20-22 feet high boundary walls, will contain a staff quarters, hospital, school, an office complex, kitchen and dining and community space.
Work on the detention centre started in December. Besides the housing quarters, the facility, which is surrounded by 20-22 feet high boundary walls, will contain a staff quarters, hospital, school, an office complex, kitchen and dining and community space.((Utpal Parashar/HT))
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s biggest detention camp nears completion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim in a speech on December 22 that no detention camps existed in India whipped up a bit of a political storm in New Delhi, triggering allegations and counter-allegations by the ruling dispensation and the opposition.

Read full story here.

Code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana

A red-colour warning has been issued for Delhi and neighbouring states for Sunday after the temperature in the national capital dropped to 2.4 degree Celsius and is likely to plunge further.

Read full story here.

India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists

Recent public contacts by top Pakistani army and security officials with jihadi organisations and leaders have triggered fears the security establishment in Rawalpindi could be rolling back a move to distance itself from such entities, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

Read full story here.

All-India NRC after due process: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government is committed to a National Register of Citizens (NRC), but will initiate the exercise only in accordance with the law and after following all legal obligations and consulting all stakeholders, including the states, minister of law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said in an interview on Saturday.

Read full story here.

On Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, here are 10 of her hilarious tweets to tickle your funny bone

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones, who by her own admission was a ‘terrible actress’, turned columnist a few years ago and gave the country a taste of her incisive wit.

Read full story here.

‘Hard to know right time,’Australia’s Peter Siddle retires from international cricket

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-Test career.

Read full story here.

Mark Zuckerberg is an alien, and other wild conspiracy theories from 2019

Depending on where you get your news (and who’s in your forward-friendly WhatsApp groups) you’ve probably heard some kind of conspiracy theory this year.

Read full story here.

tags
top news
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
Code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana
Code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, Naqvi demands immediate action
On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, Naqvi demands immediate action
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Kerala guv says historian Irfan Habib tried to ‘physically stop’ his speech
Kerala guv says historian Irfan Habib tried to ‘physically stop’ his speech
‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark
‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news