News updates from Hindustan Times: India’s biggest detention camp nears completion and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 09:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s biggest detention camp nears completion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim in a speech on December 22 that no detention camps existed in India whipped up a bit of a political storm in New Delhi, triggering allegations and counter-allegations by the ruling dispensation and the opposition.

Code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana

A red-colour warning has been issued for Delhi and neighbouring states for Sunday after the temperature in the national capital dropped to 2.4 degree Celsius and is likely to plunge further.

India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists

Recent public contacts by top Pakistani army and security officials with jihadi organisations and leaders have triggered fears the security establishment in Rawalpindi could be rolling back a move to distance itself from such entities, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

All-India NRC after due process: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government is committed to a National Register of Citizens (NRC), but will initiate the exercise only in accordance with the law and after following all legal obligations and consulting all stakeholders, including the states, minister of law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said in an interview on Saturday.

On Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, here are 10 of her hilarious tweets to tickle your funny bone

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones, who by her own admission was a ‘terrible actress’, turned columnist a few years ago and gave the country a taste of her incisive wit.

‘Hard to know right time,’Australia’s Peter Siddle retires from international cricket

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-Test career.

Mark Zuckerberg is an alien, and other wild conspiracy theories from 2019

Depending on where you get your news (and who’s in your forward-friendly WhatsApp groups) you’ve probably heard some kind of conspiracy theory this year.

