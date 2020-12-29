On Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, here are 10 of her hilarious tweets to tickle your funny bone

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 08:38 IST

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones, who by her own admission was a ‘terrible actress’, turned columnist a few years ago and gave the country a taste of her incisive wit. Since then, she has written three best-selling books — Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving - all of which have generous doses of her signature humour.

On her Koffee With Karan debut, Twinkle said that the audience remembers her last release Mela, despite the film being a box-office dud, because of her atrocious performance. “I have done something which nobody has ever seen. *imitates herself* ‘Rupa, aankhein dekho, Rupa...’ That kind of stuff,” she said, adding that she neither had the inclination or aptitude for a career in front of the arc lights.

Ever since Twinkle was a teenager, she had been inclined towards writing and back then, she planned to turn author after her retirement. She told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview, “I wrote half a book when I was 18 and in fact Noni Appa (a character in The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad) was originally part of that book though the protagonist was then an eighteen-year-old granddaughter. I also carried around a black felt file as a teenager that contained all the poems that I had jotted down, primarily about maggots and death. To be honest, the poetry that I dabble with even now, is still rather appalling. I had a plan that I would finally retire to Goa when I was sixty and write a book, it is mere fate that it happened in my forties.”

Twinkle is her unfiltered and sassy self on Twitter too, and her 5.4 million followers on the microblogging site can vouch for it. As the actor-turned-bestselling author turns 46 on Sunday (December 29), here is a look at some of her funniest tweets:

If Twinkle wasn't bad enough now there is a possibility of getting called Twikky - God help me ! Hahhaha pic.twitter.com/y3u6B3Zrau — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 30, 2015

Did I say I never got good reviews?I did and so did my emotive body part!Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it-SRK has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:)Thanks for sending this and brightening up my day @ManishMalhotra #navelgrazing pic.twitter.com/ruUIHLgtpb — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 27, 2019

Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround pic.twitter.com/XUCRj464dV — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 16, 2019

So now I can officially refer to him as my trophy husband :) #NationalFilmAwards https://t.co/VlZhkAN6c0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 3, 2017

I set off wanting to find myself but two weeks later have discovered that all I want to find now is a cheeseburger:) pic.twitter.com/IRO2t2DrRZ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 3, 2016

Baby:When I am big I want to be like you! Me:Thank you that's so sweet. Baby:I want to be a scary mommy just like you #thismorning — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 23, 2016

Salwars are forgiving by nature while jeans really know how to hold a grudge! #PostDiwaliBlues #MithaiOverload — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 17, 2015

Me(with leg in cast):when can I start cycling? Dr:Do you cycle daily?

Me:Err..I have a stationary bike I hang things on Dr:Next patient plz — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 13, 2015

The perfect gift on valentine's day. Will wear it to the first day first show. Beware anyone who stands in my path.. pic.twitter.com/qBrahZXfmf — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 7, 2015

Pakistan doesn't need nuclear weapons they can just drop this purple bomb on us #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/uSo2LfDF7s — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 9, 2016

