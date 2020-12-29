e-paper
Dec 29, 2019
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
On Twinkle Khanna's birthday, here are 10 of her hilarious tweets to tickle your funny bone

On Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, here are 10 of her hilarious tweets to tickle your funny bone

Twinkle Khanna goes by the moniker Mrs Funnybones for a reason. As she turns 46, let us take a look at some of her hilarious tweets that had us in splits.

Dec 29, 2019
Hindustan Times
Twinkle Khanna is a former actor and now a best-selling author.
         

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones, who by her own admission was a ‘terrible actress’, turned columnist a few years ago and gave the country a taste of her incisive wit. Since then, she has written three best-selling books — Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving - all of which have generous doses of her signature humour.

On her Koffee With Karan debut, Twinkle said that the audience remembers her last release Mela, despite the film being a box-office dud, because of her atrocious performance. “I have done something which nobody has ever seen. *imitates herself* ‘Rupa, aankhein dekho, Rupa...’ That kind of stuff,” she said, adding that she neither had the inclination or aptitude for a career in front of the arc lights.

Ever since Twinkle was a teenager, she had been inclined towards writing and back then, she planned to turn author after her retirement. She told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview, “I wrote half a book when I was 18 and in fact Noni Appa (a character in The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad) was originally part of that book though the protagonist was then an eighteen-year-old granddaughter. I also carried around a black felt file as a teenager that contained all the poems that I had jotted down, primarily about maggots and death. To be honest, the poetry that I dabble with even now, is still rather appalling. I had a plan that I would finally retire to Goa when I was sixty and write a book, it is mere fate that it happened in my forties.”

Twinkle is her unfiltered and sassy self on Twitter too, and her 5.4 million followers on the microblogging site can vouch for it. As the actor-turned-bestselling author turns 46 on Sunday (December 29), here is a look at some of her funniest tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

