Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor run into Varun Dhawan on Swiss Alps, post pic: ‘See who we met!’

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor run into Varun Dhawan on Swiss Alps, post pic: ‘See who we met!’

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, who are holidaying in Switzerland with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, ran into none other than Varun Dhawan. Here's a picture.

bollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2019 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan pose together in Switzerland.
Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who are holidaying in Switzerland with their family, ran into none other than actor Varun Dhawan. The trio posed together for a picture, which Karisma has shared online.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma wrote, “See who we met!” The photo shows each of the three dressed in stylish ski-wear. The actors are all wearing thick jackets and dark glasses (although Varun’s glasses are hanging by his neck). The snowy Swiss ski slopes can be seen in the background. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “This is what it looks like to never be poor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

See who we met ! ⛷💙 @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Varun took to his own Instagram account to post a couple of pictures from Switzerland, although his posts didn’t include the Kapoor sisters, but a dog instead. He captioned it, “What’s up dawg.”

Karisma had earlier shared several pictures from the family holiday, which also included Kareena’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, and husband Saif Ali Khan. The Kapoor family hosted its annual Christmas lunch on Tuesday, which saw everyone from Kareena, Karisma, Saif and others such as Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in attendance.

 

View this post on Instagram

What up dawg ☃️😎

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

While we posed.. ❄️❤️💕 #swissalps #sistersledge #holidays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s all Good News ! ❄️⛄️ . #familytime #familyfun

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and Karisma enjoy a winter break in Switzerland, see pics

Professionally, Kareena just saw the release of her latest film, the comedy Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also shooting for Laal Singh Chadha, opposite Aamir Khan. Saif, meanwhile will be seen in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, back-to-back. Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D.

