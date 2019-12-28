Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor run into Varun Dhawan on Swiss Alps, post pic: ‘See who we met!’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 19:58 IST

Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who are holidaying in Switzerland with their family, ran into none other than actor Varun Dhawan. The trio posed together for a picture, which Karisma has shared online.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma wrote, “See who we met!” The photo shows each of the three dressed in stylish ski-wear. The actors are all wearing thick jackets and dark glasses (although Varun’s glasses are hanging by his neck). The snowy Swiss ski slopes can be seen in the background. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “This is what it looks like to never be poor.”

Varun took to his own Instagram account to post a couple of pictures from Switzerland, although his posts didn’t include the Kapoor sisters, but a dog instead. He captioned it, “What’s up dawg.”

Karisma had earlier shared several pictures from the family holiday, which also included Kareena’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, and husband Saif Ali Khan. The Kapoor family hosted its annual Christmas lunch on Tuesday, which saw everyone from Kareena, Karisma, Saif and others such as Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in attendance.

Professionally, Kareena just saw the release of her latest film, the comedy Good Newwz, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also shooting for Laal Singh Chadha, opposite Aamir Khan. Saif, meanwhile will be seen in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, back-to-back. Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D.

