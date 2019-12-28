Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and Karisma enjoy a winter break in Switzerland, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 09:32 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor, are in Switzerland to ring in the new year. Karisma has shared some pictures from there, on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures of the family, she wrote: “It’s all Good News ! #familytime #familyfun.” In them, we see all four of them donning heavy jackets, woolen caps, gloves, heavy winter boots and enjoying the snow-capped mountains and the bright sunshine. In one of the pictures, little Taimur is sitting on what appears to be a motorised snow vehicle, ready for a ride in snow. All of them ace the style game, Kareena taking the lead in a printed jacket. Not seen in the pictures are Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Kareena and Saif have always valued their family moments together. From their London visits to trips to Saif’s ancestral home in Pataudi, their family moments have always been loved by their many fans. Just recently all of them including Soha Ali Khan, her husband actor Kunal Kemmu with their little girl Inaaya were in Pataudi and later Ranthambore national park to celebrate actor Sharmila Tagore’s 75th birthday, in December. Earlier this year, Saif and Kareena were based in London for a long holiday-cum-work schedule, with Kareena shooting for her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium while Saif was on a start-to-finish shoot of his film, Jaawani Jaaneman.

Kareena’s latest film Good Newwz has reportedly opened well at the box office and has picked up an estimated Rs 18 crore on day one. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh, the film tells the story of two couples trying to have a baby, and the trouble that ensues after their respective sperms get exchanged at an IVF clinic. The comic drama has been received well by audiences across Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and east Punjab.

