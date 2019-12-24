Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t read, even though Twinkle Khanna ‘writes very well’

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna’s ideological differences are well documented, and now Akshay has said that despite Twinkle being an acclaimed author, he still can’t get himself to read books. He said at a recent event, “Mujhe likhna nahi aata Twinkle ki tarha. She writes very well. I don’t even read. Our thought processes are different, but there is a good balance.”

Akshay had addressed his and Twinkle’s political differences in an interview to Bombay Times. He’d said, “Both Twinkle and I are not against anyone. She has her point of view and I have mine. That’s the way things should be between a husband and wife. If I tell her to do things my way, it’s wrong on my part. Such things can cause trouble and even break a relationship.”

Twinkle had also written about the same subject in a tweet, implying that a marriage doesn’t mean ‘sharing the same ideologies’.

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

During the interview Akshay had conducted with PM Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister had also joked about how he has saved the actor from his wife’s ire. The PM had said, “Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka Twitter dekhta hoon. Kabhi Kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikaalti hai Twitter pe, toh uske kaaran aapke parivaarik jeevan mein badi shaanti rehti hogi. Unka pura gussa mujpe nikal jaata hoga isliye aapko araam rehta hoga. Toh is prakaar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon (I read your Twitter and your wife’s as well. Sometimes I feel she’s angry at me, and I hope this brings peace to your household. Since all her anger is directed at me, you must be spared.”

To this Twinkle wrote on Twitter, “I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :).”

