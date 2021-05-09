News updates from Hindustan Times: Major terror bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Major terror bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir, 19 grenades recovered in Poonch

A major terrorist attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir was foiled with the recovery of 19 hand grenades from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district on Sunday, claimed a defence spokesperson. Read more

Why Facebook blocked famous poet K Satchidanandan's account: All you need to know

The social media giant, Facebook on Saturday temporarily suspended the official account of a famous Malayali poet K Satchidanandan who is also a former secretary of Sahitya Akademi. Read more

Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be next Assam chief minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to be named Assam’s next chief minister and the incumbent to the post, Sarbanand Sonowal, may be brought to Delhi at a later stage, Hindustan Times has learnt following late night developments on Saturday. Read more

Nasa slams China over irresponsible standards regarding space debris

Hours after China confirmed on Sunday that debris from its largest rocket Long March 5B had disintegrated over the Indian Ocean and landed near Maldives, American space agency Nasa slammed the Chinese administration for failing to meet 'responsible standards' regarding space debris. Read more

Kirti Kulhari's serene pictures from her Uttarakhand vacation will make you miss the mountains

The Four More Shots Please star Kirti Kulhari recently visited Uttarakhand and shared beautiful images with her fans on social media. Read more

Kangana Ranaut recalls being moved to tears by her mother's concerned phone calls after she 'left home', shares note

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a special Mother's Day post for her mom. Her post comes a day after she announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, and in the same week that she was permanently suspended from Twitter for violating the platform's hate speech and abusive behaviour policies. Read more

‘It’s good for you’: 97-year-old’s appeal to take the vaccine strikes a chord with tweeple

Authorities are regularly requesting people to get vaccinated to curb the spread of the pandemic. And adding to those appeals is this clip of a 97-year-old woman’s request to netizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Read more

Why are pickup trucks not picking up in India?

The pick-up truck is an American legend, just like the muscle car. It can be easily said that pickup trucks are just a part of American culture. How often have you seen a Hollywood movie with no pickup trucks in it? The answer is tough to find. Read more

Watch | Covid in heart patients: Dr. Naresh Trehan on warning signs & preventive steps