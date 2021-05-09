Major terror bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir, 19 grenades recovered in Poonch

A major terrorist attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir was foiled with the recovery of 19 hand grenades from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district on Sunday, claimed a defence spokesperson.

“In a major success for a joint effort of security forces and police, nefarious designs of inimical elements to disrupt peace and tranquillity in Poonch region were foiled Sunday morning,” the spokesman said.

The Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a “well coordinated joint operation” in Phagla area of Surankote in Jammu’s Poonch after receiving a specific input that terrorists were planning to target security forces on NH 144A (Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway).

“Relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to [the] recovery of a huge cache of grenades in general area Phagla, hidden in a well concealed natural hideout,” said the spokesman. A total of 19 hand grenades have been recovered, he added.

This is the second major recovery of explosives in Jammu region in as many days.

On Saturday, security forces recovered 40 kg of high explosive material, five-litre pressure cooker Improvised Explosive Device (IED), five-inch iron pipe IED, four electrical detonators, electrical wire, power sources, six heavy duty cells, insulation tape and 1.5 kg iron splinters from Chakarandi village of Doda district, said a news agency report.