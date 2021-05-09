Kangana Ranaut recalls being moved to tears by her mother's concerned phone calls after she 'left home', shares note

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a special Mother's Day post for her mom. Her post comes a day after she announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, and in the same week that she was permanently suspended from Twitter for violating the platform's hate speech and abusive behaviour policies.

Sharing an old picture of her mother, she wrote in her caption, "Dear Mother, When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing, 'What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?' Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day. Yours, Chotu."





Kangana has often spoken about her turbulent childhood, from how she was made to feel unwelcome as a girl child in a patriarchal society and the clashes that she had with her father.

The actor had said last year that her mother, Asha Ranaut, still fasts in the hope that she will get married soon. "Last night, out of curiosity, I called my mother and asked her if she liked my interview. She started crying. She said, ‘I am keeping fasts in the hope that you will get married and you keep telling the world about all the horrible things you have gone through'," Kangana wrote in a social media post. She had shared the said post after an interview in which she alleged that a drugs nexus exists in Bollywood.

