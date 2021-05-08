IND USA
Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan.
Kangana Ranaut, now active on Instagram, says 'India does not need more oxygen, it needs dharma'

  • Kangana Ranaut has been posting regularly on Instagram, following her permanent suspension on Twitter. The actor on Friday commented on reports of alleged oxygen mismanagement in Delhi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut is living up to her promise of using other platforms to voice her opinions, after her permanent suspension from Twitter earlier this week. The actor has been posting regularly on Instagram, along with her sister, Rangoli Chandel.

On Friday, she commented on a tweet and a news report alleging that Oxygen hoarding and mismanagement has been happening in Delhi. "India does not need more oxygen. It needs dharma fear of God. Shame on these vultures!!!" she wrote. In another post, she added, "Itne chor hain iss desh mein. Oxygen ki nahi thode imaan ki zaroorat hai insaniyat ko (This country has so many thieves. We don't need oxygen, humanity needs honesty)."

Kangana was permanently suspended from Twitter earlier this week, for violating the platform's policies, particularly with regard to 'Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour'.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson had said that Kangana had been found to be guilty of repeated violations. Earlier this year, certain restrictions had been imposed on her account after she had tweeted about the makers of the streaming series Tandav.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter ban, says it proves white people feel entitled to 'enslave' brown people

In a statement after her ban, she had said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering.”

