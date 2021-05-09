Kirti Kulhari's serene pictures from her Uttarakhand vacation will make you miss the mountains

Once again we are staying in our homes in order to fight the coronavirus. The states are on lockdown and public places are shut, people are getting out of their homes only if it is extremely necessary and travel plans have been put on hold for the foreseeable future. However, like last year, we are going to use this time to make our must-visit lists for when things get back to normal.

The Four More Shots Please star Kirti Kulhari recently visited Uttarakhand and shared beautiful images with her fans on social media. The serenity of mountains and the calmness of nature in Uttarakhand is becoming a celebrity-favourite now. From Neena Gupta's holiday home to the shooting of many films including Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer Badhaai Do, a lot of celebrities have been making their way to this state and Kirti's pictures are telling us why.

From trekking in snow-caped mountains to enjoying waterfalls and making four-legged furry friends, Kirti had a gala time in Uttarakhand. The first image that the actor shared shows her wearing a puffy jacket while standing on a thick layer of snow. The caption read, "Been away... been with Me... been high up in the mountains... 80 kms trek.. 12000 ft high... 6 days... and am back .. hey peoples ... #staysafe Much more coming your way... loads of love ... (sic)."

Check out some of the other images and videos that she shared, they might make you want to drop everything and leave for the mountains:

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari was last seen on the screen in the Hotstar special series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. She was also a part of the Netflix film The Girl On The Train. The film that released in 2021 even starred Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

