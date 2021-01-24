There is certainly no stopping Kirti Kulhari as she nails one stellar performance after another on web series and Bollywood alike but while at it, the diva has been making it effortlessly glam which has left the fashionista in us inspired. From nerdy minimalist look to contemporary chic, The Girl on The Train actor has been serving a slew of fashionable looks during promotions of her upcoming film, that are a must-have for one’s Spring-Summer wardrobe.

While Kirti was seen slaying in ethnic looks for promotions of her latest web series, Criminal Justice, she did not shy from experimenting with varied silhouettes for The Girl on The Train promos. In one set of pictures, Kirti was seen donning a midnight blue shirt with flap pockets teamed with a pair of similar colour pants.

The co-ord set came with silver buttons at the front and on the cuffs, a drawstring attached at the waist for tie up and top stitch detailing all over. The high waist pants featured a side zipper opening and both the shirt and the trousers were made of luxury heavy crepe fabric.

Leaving her side-parted hair open to nail the comfy look, Kirti wore a dab of nude pink lipstick and opted for minimal makeup with highlighted cheeks and filled in eyebrows. She completed her attire with a pair of loafers from Primark.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Deepika Nagpal’s label that boasts of contemporary womenswear with sophisticated styles, luxurious fabrics, eye pleasing colours and flattering fits. The co-ord set originally costs ₹11,900 on her designer website.

Kirti Kulharis co-ord set by Deepika Nagpal’s label(deepikanagpal.com)

Another set of pictures featured the diva in a grey cut-sleeves deconstructed high-low top paired with similar grey pants. The grey and white striped top came with an elasticated collar, side pockets and shoulder button opening.

Made out of pure linen, the top ended in an extended tail while the waist high pants were teamed with a pair of black boots. She accessorised her look with a few gold coiled finger rings.

Pulling back her sleek side-parted hair into a low bun, Kirti opted for neutral tone makeup and wore a dab of nude brown lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint. Kirti’s grey deconstructed ensemble is credited to India’s luxury apparel brand, Chola, which boasts of an ethos of simplicity and soulful design.

In the last set of pictures that we are swooning over, Kirti was seen pulling off a nerdy look in a hot pink tri-tiered midi dress. The pictures featured her in the handcrafted dress that came with balloon sleeves and a back zipper opening.

Accessorising her look with a pair of earthy tone earrings and a pair of large reading glasses, Kirti completed her look with a pair of brown laced-up boots that had white socks peeking from the top. Sticking to the side-parted sleek knot hairstyle, Kirti amped up the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick.

The hot pink midi is credited to Indian fashion label, Khara Kapas which means ‘pure cotton’ in Hindi and boasts of minimalism, clean cuts and relaxed silhouettes in pure fabrics, earthy tones and simple Indian motifs for prints. The ensemble originally costs ₹9k on their designer website.

Kirti Kulharis midi dress from Khara Kapas(kharakapas.com)

The actor was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When. Kirti Kulhari’s style game has been hovering around chic fusion wear lately and we can’t wait to recreate these fashionable looks in the warmer months ahead. What do you think?

