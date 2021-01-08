e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kirti Kulhari is all about that fierce vibe in sequined jacket and pants at photoshoot

Kirti Kulhari is all about that fierce vibe in sequined jacket and pants at photoshoot

Kirti Kulhari recently made headlines as she shared images from a photoshoot in which the actor looked absolutely stunning while wearing a bold jacket teamed with a pair of cargo pants. Who needs a shirt anyways?

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:54 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kirti Kulkari looks stunning in jacket and pants
Kirti Kulkari looks stunning in jacket and pants(Instagram/iamkirtikulhari)
         

Four More Shots Please actor Kirti Kulhari has lately been making our jaws hit the floor with her sartorial picks. From quirky sarees to bold street style, the actor’s wardrobe consists of pieces that set forth a very fierce vibe and we are here for it. She recently took to her personal Instagram account and shared an image from a photoshoot which left us speechless.

Adding a fierce touch to quirky street style, Kirti slayed in a pair of black cargo pants which she had teamed with just a heavily sequined jacket. She opted to go sans-shirt for the shoot, which was a bold move. The full-sleeved button-down jacket featured two patch pockets and gathered details on the shoulders giving it that rugged look but with a hint of elan.

Keeping in tune with the attire, Kirti opted for glam that made her look like a boss. Her makeup included black smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, a glossy nude lip paired with lots of highlighter. She left her slightly wavy middle-parted hair down. The actor also opted to avoid accessories with the outfit, letting the jacket be the highlight of the shoot.

 

However, it seems like sarees are her first love when it comes to picking an off-duty attire. How do we know this? Take one look at Kirti’s Instagram and you will know too. Her wardrobe includes everything, from fusion to floral prints and gorgeous silk sarees, she has an impeccable collection.

Have a look at Kirti slaying it in six yards of elegance:

 
 
 
 

On the work front, Kirti was last seen in the web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. The show that was released on the OTT platform Hotstar in December 2020 also starred Pankaj Tripathi. She will even be seen in the film The Girl On The Train which is based on a novel of the same name. The film also features Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

