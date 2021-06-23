News updates from Hindustan Times: Monsoon to evade Delhi for another week, says IMD and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon to evade Delhi for another week, says IMD

Delhi will have to wait another week before monsoon can officially hit the national Capital, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

Congress leader accuses Odisha district collector of taking bribe to manipulate tender process

A senior Odisha Congress leader has alleged several irregularities in the tender process to award seven stone quarries for mining in Malkangiri district and accused the district collector of taking a bribe of ₹1 crore for awarding the rights to a favoured bidder.﻿ Read more

Bharat Biotech likely to attend pre-submission meeting with WHO for Covaxin emergency use listing

Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of India's homegrown vaccine against Covid-19 Covaxin, may attend a pre-submission meeting with World Health Organization on Wednesday, a step that will push the vaccine producer closer to WHO emergency use listing (EUL). Read more

'Lot of credit for Ross Taylor wicket should be given to Kohli’: VVS Laxman lauds Virat’s ‘fantastic captaincy’

After two washed-out days, one incomplete and one almost-complete day, the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand came to life on Day 5 when the Indian bowlers, in particular the pacers, wreaked havoc. Read more

Madhuri Dixit in backless kurti and sharara set is a beauty in black, see pics

Madhuri Dixit is a legend celebrated equally for her iconic roles in the Indian film industry and dancing prowess. Apart from that, the actor has also won hearts with her timeless sartorial picks that carry a classic appeal. Read more

iRobot Roomba i3+ robotic vacuum cleaner review: Does the job well

If the past year has taught us anything it is that cleaning the house is not an easy task. At least not on a daily basis. And while we may have embraced the change with moderate enthusiasm at the beginning of the pandemic last year, the feeling sure didn’t last long. To make cleaning easier and affordable, iRobot launched the Roomba i3 series robotic vacuum cleaners in India earlier this year. Read more

Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

Actor Minissha Lamba revealed that she was cheated on when she was in a relationship with an actor but chalked it up to his flirtatious nature, rather than his profession. Read more

Nasa’s incredible post showing Sun in different wavelengths of light goes viral

Are you someone who often finds yourself searching for different content related to the Earth, the Moon, the Sun, and far far beyond? Then this tweet by NASA may just be tailor-made for you. Read more

Watch | ‘If internal peace is disrupted…’: Bipin Rawat on LoC ceasefire, LAC activities