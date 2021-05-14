News updates from HT: 13 dead as oxygen levels drop in Goa medical college and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Oxygen levels drop again at Goa medical college; 13 patients dead

Oxygen levels at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) fluctuated yet again on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, reportedly causing another 13 deaths. Read more

'Met him for 1st time in 2015, always try to talk to him': Bumrah names bowler who played 'major role' in learning curve

Jasprit Bumrah has gained his place as one of the best fast-bowlers in cricket (if not the best) with impeccable performances in the last 5 years. Read more

Ankita Lokhande teases her wedding plans with Vicky Jain: 'I am super excited about my marriage'

Actor Ankita Lokhande has revealed that she is contemplating tying the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actor has been dating the businessman for three years, and they celebrated their anniversary last month. Read more

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations to go live on May 18

Krafton today announced a new update on the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India will go live on May 18 in India. It will be available only for Android users who can pre-register the game via the Google Play Store. Read more

Sania Mirza twins with son Izhaan in royal green outfit, wishes fans Eid Mubarak

The sports star who also makes headlines for her stunning style sense, opted to twin with her adorable little munchkin on the occasion of Eid in a royal green attire and we think that it was the best decision. Read more

‘India running Ram Bharosey’: Sanjay Raut’s jibe at PM Modi over Covid crisis

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers over the current Covid crisis in the country. Read more