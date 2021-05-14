Home / India News / Oxygen levels drop yet again at Goa Medical College, issue sorted by 2.30am
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (R), wearing a personal protective equipment suit, speaks to Covid-19 patients at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), in Panjim, on May 11. (File photo)
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (R), wearing a personal protective equipment suit, speaks to Covid-19 patients at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), in Panjim, on May 11. (File photo)
india news

Oxygen levels drop yet again at Goa Medical College, issue sorted by 2.30am

GMCH, which has already seen 41 deaths owing to dropping levels over the past few days, has reported fluctuations for six nights in a row now
READ FULL STORY
By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:57 AM IST

Oxygen levels at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) fluctuated yet again on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, hospital sources said. Resident doctors began reporting fluctuations around 9.30pm that went on till 2.30am in the wards assigned to Covid patients.

GMCH, which has already seen 41 deaths owing to dropping levels over the past few days, has reported fluctuations for six nights in a row now.

Patients’ relatives began sending out help messages on social media, prompting officials from the health department, including health secretary Ravi Dhawan, to rush to the hospital to ensure the supply is restored, which happened around 2.30am.

“Health department officials have reached the site (and have) said they were trying the dura cylinders (new bigger cylinders that are being installed at GMC), which is why the drop happened,” Shruti Chaturvedi, who has filed a petition in the high court over Covid management in the state, said.

Also Read | How to vaccinate 10 million people a day

Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai claimed that 13 people died during the ‘dark’ hours due to the low levels of oxygen, but health authorities have not confirmed the numbers.

The Goa government has claimed before the Bombay high court at Goa, that is currently hearing a bunch of petitions concerning Covid management in the state, that logistical issues, and not supply, plague the GMCH.

“There were logistical issues involved in manoeuvring the tractor which carries the trolleys of oxygen, and in connecting the cylinders to the manifold. During this process there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to the patients. It is basically on account of these factors some casualties may have taken place,” the state government told the court on Thursday.They assured the court that the issues would be sorted out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.