Sania Mirza twins with son Izhaan in royal green outfit, wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Sania Mirza celebrated Eid with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The sports star who also makes headlines for her stunning style sense, opted to twin with her adorable little munchkin on the occasion of Eid in a royal green attire and we think that it was the best decision. Sania took to her Instagram and wished fans, Eid Mubarak, by sharing heartwarming portraits of her family.

The images showed Sania dressed in an ethereal sheer green long kurta that had lining under it and was adorned with intricate embroidery all over. The full-sleeved kurta also featured silver statement-making buttons in the front, adding a regal touch to the outfit. She teamed it with a pair of well-fitted cigarette pants that had similar embroidery on the hem. The tennis player completed her look by carrying a dupatta.

For her accessories, the mother-of-one went with silver moon earrings and a pair of tan flat footwear. Her glam for the festival of joy included mascara-laden lashes, pink blush, a dark pink lipstick and left her long lustrous, slightly wavy hair open. Izhaan was also dressed in a matching green kurta and white pair of pyjamas. Saying that he looked absolutely adorable while smiling for the camera would be an understatement. Sania shared the images with the caption, "Twinning and winning my laddoo (sic).”

She posted another set of pictures that featured Sania and Shoaib. In the images, the couple shared the actual BTS that goes into clicking an image of them together. It was captioned, “Eid Mubarak from us to you Ps- swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pics (sic)." For the night, Shoaib went for a simple beige kurta which he teamed with a set of matching pyjamas.

Don’t they look adorable? How did you celebrate Eid?

