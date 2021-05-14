Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande teases her wedding plans with Vicky Jain: 'I am super excited about my marriage'
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for a few years now.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for a few years now.
bollywood

Ankita Lokhande teases her wedding plans with Vicky Jain: 'I am super excited about my marriage'

  • Ankita Lokhande recently opened up about her possible wedding with Vicky Jain. The actor has been dating the businessman for three years now.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 03:57 PM IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande has revealed that she is contemplating tying the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actor has been dating the businessman for three years, and they celebrated their anniversary last month.

In a recent interview, Ankita opened up about her marriage plans, suggesting that she likes the Rajasthani style of weddings. She also opened up about her take on love.

"Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan," she said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble. Sharing her definition of love, Ankita said, "For me, love is the need. I need love everywhere, it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority," she said.

In the interaction, she also revealed that she had tried making gulab jamuns for her boyfriend but it turned out to be a disaster. "During the lockdown, I tried making gulab jamun for Vicky. But it got burnt and turned all black and Vicky ate it anyway,” Ankita said.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant is her favourite co-star, reveals she hates lies: 'If you don't like me, be honest'

The actor actively shares posts about her relationship on social media. Ankita also revealed she celebrated Holi with Vicky. She took to her Instagram Stories at the time to share videos of her and Vicky having fun. Their celebrations included water gun fights, smearing colour on each other, and dancing to iconic Holi songs.

Before she began dating Vicky, Ankita was in a serious relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The couple dated for six years until 2016. Ankita had recently opened up about the breakup, suggesting that she was not in a good state of mind after the couple split. Sushant died last year of an apparent suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ankita lokhande vicky jain

Related Stories

Ankita Lokhande shared a video of herself getting the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Ankita Lokhande shared a video of herself getting the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
bollywood

Scared Ankita Lokhande starts praying before getting Covid-19 vaccine, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande shared a video of herself getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. She was visibly scared before getting the injection and even prayed to God. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's pcitures featured together in a textbook.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's pcitures featured together in a textbook.
bollywood

Sushant's picture with Ankita features in Bengali textbook for children

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's picture along with his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was recently featured in a Bengali textbook. The actor died in June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.