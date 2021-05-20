News updates from HT: Delhi HC asks Centre for affidavit on anti-black fungus drug and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi HC asks Centre for affidavit on Amphotericin-B, an anti-black fungus drug
The Delhi high court on Thursday asked the Union government to file an affidavit before it within three days, on the steps taken to ramp up the production of Amphotericin-B, an antifungal drug used to treat Mucormycosis, or black fungus. Read more
150 new ventilator beds from PM-Cares fund added to ITBP Covid care centre
The Covid care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in south Delhi's Chhatarpur on Thursday added a special ward with 150 ventilator beds meant for patients requiring critical care, officials said. Read more
ULFA-I to release abducted ONGC employee after Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal
Banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Thursday said it will release Ritul Saikia, an employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) abducted from Assam last month, within the next four days. Read more
England fast bowler Jofra Archer to undergo elbow surgery, highly doubtful for India Test series
Jofra Archer is set to undergo a surgery to his troubled elbow, which casts a serious doubt over his participation in England's five-Test series against India. Read more
Sonu Sood says he feels ‘humbled’ after fans pour milk on his life-size poster
Sonu Sood has reacted to a video in which people are seen pouring milk on a life-size poster of his. As per a Twitter user, the incident took place in Andhra Pradesh. Read more
Cher turns 75: Zendaya to Dua Lipa, celebrity red carpet looks inspired by Cher
The Goddess of Pop, Cher, turns 75 today, and of the many laurels associated with the Oscar winner, being a fashion icon is right at the top. Read more
How to tackle Black Fungus? Dr Faheem Younus answers
In this episode of On The Record, infectious diseases expert from the University of Maryland, Dr Faheem Younus explains how one can tackle Black Fungus. Watch
-
Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors
-
Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts
-
This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up
-
Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause