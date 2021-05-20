150 new ventilator beds from PM-Cares fund added to ITBP Covid care centre

The Covid care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in south Delhi's Chhatarpur on Thursday added a special ward with 150 ventilator beds meant for patients requiring critical care, officials said. These ventilators have been provided by the Prime Minister's Office from the PM-CARES fund early this month.

"150 GPS-based ventilator beds have been made functional. This will be in addition to the 500 oxygen beds which are already functional at the centre," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey told news agency PTI.

"The ventilators are being used to provide critical care to the patients infected with the coronavirus. About 10 patients have been admitted today," he said.

ITBP inspector general Anand Swaroop, who is in charge of the Sardar Patel Covid care centre visited the ventilator ward on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements after the new ward was added.

The Centre began its operations on April 26 and till Wednesday, a total of 1,223 patients have been admitted at the SPCCC out of which 935 have been discharged. At present, 200 beds are occupied at the centre.

"There are instances when many patients, whose oxygen levels were as low as even 60, were provided the much needed medical care and many of them have improved to the level of 80-90 oxygen saturation and they were finally discharged from the centre," Pandey said.

