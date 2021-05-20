Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC asks Centre for affidavit on Amphotericin-B, an anti-black fungus drug
The Delhi high court has asked the Centre to file an affidavit on shortage of Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat black fungus. (HT PHOTO.)
The Delhi high court has asked the Centre to file an affidavit on shortage of Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat black fungus. (HT PHOTO.)
delhi news

Delhi HC asks Centre for affidavit on Amphotericin-B, an anti-black fungus drug

A two-judge bench of the Delhi high court, comprising Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh, asked the central government to file an affidavit before it within three days on the steps taken to ramp up the production of the life-saving drug.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:37 PM IST

The Delhi high court on Thursday asked the Union government to file an affidavit before it within three days, on the steps taken to ramp up the production of Amphotericin-B, an antifungal drug used to treat Mucormycosis, or black fungus, a life-threatening disease which is affecting patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Also Read | Mucormycosis: HC quizzes Delhi govt, Centre on medicine stock

“We are afraid that mere doubling of production may not suffice. It is not clear as to when the augmentation of production could be done in actual production. The Centre should immediately look into this aspect. A status report should be filed detailing the present production, the producers, their capacity, their enhanced capacity and by when can the enhanced capacity be put in use,” a high court bench, comprising Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh notified, resuming its hearing on the matter from Wednesday.

The bench further asked the Centre to place on record the steps taken by it to import the medicine from abroad, to be used in the country. “It appears that the domestic production of the medicine is far less for the requirement on all India basis,” it observed.

Also Read | SOS calls for black fungus drug as cases rise in Delhi

Responding to this, Kirtiman Singh, the Centre’s standing counsel, said, “There are five companies which are currently producing Amphotericin-B and the shortage is because the demand has increased due to the increase in demand. Also, the drug is only used in warmer countries and that too for mosquito bites.” Singh further said that the Centre would request for the drug from the countries which are producing it and also list steps to increase its production.

Also Read | Make Mucormycosis a notifiable disease under epidemic act, urges Centre

On this, the two-judge bench clarified that it was not questioning the allocation by the Centre. “The only thing is that the bridge between demand and supply must be bridged or else we will lose more precious lives. Float a global tender and ask internationally,” the bench directed the central government.

The court also noted that Delhi was facing a shortage of the drug, with the supply being just two-thirds of the quantity required by the national capital. This was over information provided by the Centre that the Capital got just over 3,000 vials of the drug as against the requirement of 8,400 vials per week.


The bench was further informed by the Centre that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had written to them seeking 1 lakh vials for the city. However, it said that such a demand would amount to “hoarding” of the essential drug. On this, Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said, “The current requirement is about 15,000-18,000 vials per week and the government is seeking more as it wants to create a buffer since cases of black fungus might increase in the coming days.”


At a time when daily Covid-19 cases have seen a relative decline in Delhi, cases of black fungus have been on the rise. There are at least 185 patients who have contracted the disease, according to hospitals. On Thursday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has directed three government hospitals in the city to set up dedicated centres for black fungus cases.

Also Read | 'Have to stop cases’: Kejriwal orders centres for black fungus in 3 hospitals

The issue of shortage of Amphotericin-B was first raised in the high court on Wednesday during a hearing on a clutch of petitions on Covid-19 management in the city. The court had directed both the governments -- central and Delhi -- to respond to reports of the shortage of the drug.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi high court mucormycosis

Related Stories

A doctor checks a man who recovered from Covid-19 and is now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. (AP)
A doctor checks a man who recovered from Covid-19 and is now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. (AP)
india news

Telangana declares black fungus a notifiable disease after Centre's nudge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:28 PM IST
State minister and TRS president K T Rama Rao took to Twitter to share a format and said that anyone requiring medicines for black fungus can send an send an official email request to the director of medical education and the superintendent of the ENT hospital at the Gandhi General Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Doctors pointed out that the steroids being prescribed for Covid-19 patients to strengthen their respiratory system are affecting the good bacteria in the body, making them vulnerable to the black fungal infection.(File photo)
Doctors pointed out that the steroids being prescribed for Covid-19 patients to strengthen their respiratory system are affecting the good bacteria in the body, making them vulnerable to the black fungal infection.(File photo)
india news

Cases of black fungus on the rise in Andhra Pradesh

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
As many as 200 cases of Mucormycosis have been detected in districts as such Nellore, Krishna, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Chitoor and Anantapur.
READ FULL STORY
The first death was reported from Max Super Specialty Hospital on May 16, and the second death happened a day later at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI).(HT Archives. Representative image)
The first death was reported from Max Super Specialty Hospital on May 16, and the second death happened a day later at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI).(HT Archives. Representative image)
gurugram news

Covid-19: 2 dead of black fungus in Gurugram, say hospitals

By Archana Mishra, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 05:34 AM IST
According to the hospitals that treated them, the patients suffered a cardiac arrest. “The deaths are suspected to be due to mucormycosis. A 12-member state-level committee has been constituted to audit both cases and give their final report,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer.
READ FULL STORY
The state has also issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat Black Fungus. (HT PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
The state has also issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat Black Fungus. (HT PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)
jaipur news

Black Fungus declared an epidemic in Rajasthan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • Currently, the state is treating around 100 patients at the designated ward in Sawai Man Singh hospital in the capital
READ FULL STORY
Two Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Patiala
Two Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Patiala
chandigarh news

Two Covid patients diagnosed with black fungus die in Patiala

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Two Covid positive patients, who were also diagnosed for mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, died at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.