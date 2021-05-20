England fast bowler Jofra Archer to undergo elbow surgery, highly doubtful for India Test series

In what comes across as a major blow for the England cricket team, Jofra Archer is set to undergo a surgery to his troubled elbow, which casts a serious doubt over his participation in England's five-Test series against India starting in the first week of August.

Archer, whose elbow injury resurfaced during a recent County match, was already ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand starting next month, and with another surgery awaiting, it is highly unlikely that the fast bowler would take any part in the series against India.

A report in ESPNCricinfo suggests that Archer is set to undergo a surgery on Friday, the decision taken after consulting a specialist. The nature of the surgery is such that the England and Wales Cricket Board have not yet put a time frame on Archer's return date, which adds to England's woes, although it is understood that everything will be done to hope Archer plays some part in the long series that extends over a month.

"At the moment, he has a bit of an impingement in his elbow. A lot of fast bowlers get it in their ankle, so it's comparable but a different part of the body. Put a lot of pressure and flexion through any joint, it will take a bashing. But bowlers come through ankle impingements. I don't foresee it being a long-term major issue," England's bowling coach, Jon Lewis, told the Guardian.

"From what I understand, either short-term or long term, his elbow will recover. I would expect him to play a lot more international cricket for England. This is just a small blip on his journey."

This elbow issue of Archer first came into prominence during a Test match against South Africa in the start of the year 2020. More recently, Archer flared up his right elbow during the Test series against India at home in March and was subsequently ruled out if it and the ODI leg as well.

Archer's elbow required a surgical procedure, which meant he was not to feature in the IPL 2021. He returned to action in a County game for Sussex against Hove, but after bowling just five overs in the second innings, played no further part in the match.