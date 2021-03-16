IND USA
The scientific mission will see the satellite travel 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth to study the Sun’s atmosphere.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Isro to attempt solar mission by end of 2021 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Isro to attempt solar mission by end of 2021

India is likely to attempt its first solar mission at the end of the year after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the launch of the Aditya L-1 mission, earlier slated for the first half of 2020, according to people in the national space agency. Read more

Parliament panel questions new OTT guidelines

The Parliamentary panel on information technology on Monday quizzed officials from the ministry of information and broadcasting on the new digital media rules for intermediaries, online news entities and over the top platforms, a person familiar with the matter said. Read more

In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s repeated encounters with crises

In November 2019, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray formed a coalition government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress after parting ways with long-time ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

'He doesn't repeat his mistakes, he learns from them': VVS Laxman on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I

In the first T20I against England, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck after playing 5 balls. In the 2nd T20I, he played till the end as he hammered an unbeaten 73 runs in 48 balls to help his side chase down the total of 165 in 17.5 overs with 7 wickets still in hand. Read more

Alia Bhatt thanks everyone for their love on her birthday, Neetu Kapoor gives her a hug in new pic

Actor Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, and also thank fans for all the love they showered on her. Read more

In debut overseas trip, Biden's secretary of state visits Japan, Korea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to meet counterparts in Tokyo on Tuesday, highlighting a focus by the new Washington administration on alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of assertive China. Read more

Australia to proceed with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite halt in Europe

Australia has no plans to halt the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday, as several European countries paused administering the vaccine after reports of possible serious side-effects. Read more

Deepika Padukone’s bold look in one-shoulder bodycon dress sets Internet ablaze

Highlighting her curves in a flattering manner, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone left the Internet heart-eyed as she flaunted a monochromic look in a one-shoulder bodycon dress. Read more

8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch

A video showing an eight-year-old from Bengaluru creating an incredible record with a Rubik’s Cube has left people in awe. A video shows Atharva R Bhat using his hands and feet to solve three cubes in a little over a minute. Read more

Also watch: Batla house verdict: Javadekar demands apology from Sonia, Mamata, Kejriwal

coronavirus astrazeneca isro ott
Lok Sabha. (File photo)
india news

Bill in Lok Sabha to give Delhi L-G more power: Here’s what it means

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to give overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functions to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G)
Swapan Dasgupta. (HT archive)
india news

Congress seeks clarification on Swapan Dasgupta’s candidature for assembly polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:56 AM IST
In a letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Dasgupta has neither resigned from the House before contesting election nor has he joined any party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid rise in Covid cases: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:28 AM IST
The meeting has been called as the daily cases crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday for the first time since December 19 and sparked fears of a new wave of Covid-19
Passengers queue before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:26 AM IST
  • The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
Commuters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a train station in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 15, 2021.(AP)
india news

With 24,492 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India’s tally over 11.4 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Witnessing a sharp rise in cases after a relatively controlled January and February, India has recorded more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row.
A view of the Zanskar village in the union territory of Ladakh(Image via Twitter)
india news

Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Zanskar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sonam Dorjay took a hard trek of five hours to reach the remote village on Sunday and handed over the satellite phone to local resident Tsewang Rangdol to connect the village through telecommunication services especially in case of any emergency, the spokesman said.
The scientific mission will see the satellite travel 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth to study the Sun’s atmosphere.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Isro to attempt solar mission by end of 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas during next 5 days: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:36 AM IST
A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is affecting the western Himalayan region, said India Meteorological Department
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India.(Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

LIVE: India records 24,492 new Covid-19 cases, tally soars past 11.4 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
The government, on February 25 notified an expansive framework to govern online content , titled Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and digital media ethics code) Rules, 2021. It gave online content providers between 30 to 90 days to comply with the same.(HT Archive)
india news

Parliament panel questions new OTT guidelines

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Among the questions asked were whether the ministry consulted stakeholders before rolling out the guidelines.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end, Indo-Pacific ties in focus

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:05 AM IST
The confirmation from the UK PM comes two months after he had to cancel his visit to India due to rising Covid-19 infections in his country.
The CAG’s report tabled in Parliament in August 2012 had pegged the losses due to irregularities in allocation of coal blocks at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.8 lakh crore.(HT Archive)
india news

Replace judge in coal scam: SC to Delhi HC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:21 AM IST
  • The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.
Gathering at Taj Mahal in Agra. (ANI File Photo )
india news

Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists

ANI, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:45 AM IST
With the new charges in place, domestic tourists wishing to enter the main dome will have to pay Rs. 480, while foreign tourists will be charged Rs. 1600.
Content on OTT platforms had recently fuelled controversy, leading to public outcry(Mint File Photo)
india news

Parliamentary panel questions legality of new OTT, social media guidelines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:06 AM IST
On February 25, Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the new policies for the OTT platform and digital media.
Other Backward Class (OBC) groups protest demanding jobs in this file picture from November 18, 2013 in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times )
india news

Split in OBC quota may help most backward from next year

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:11 AM IST
  • 2 panel members confirmed that they will recommend the current 27% quota be broken up into 4, or even 5 sub-categories.
