News updates from HT: Isro to attempt solar mission by end of 2021 and all the latest news

Isro to attempt solar mission by end of 2021

India is likely to attempt its first solar mission at the end of the year after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the launch of the Aditya L-1 mission, earlier slated for the first half of 2020, according to people in the national space agency. Read more

Parliament panel questions new OTT guidelines

The Parliamentary panel on information technology on Monday quizzed officials from the ministry of information and broadcasting on the new digital media rules for intermediaries, online news entities and over the top platforms, a person familiar with the matter said. Read more

In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s repeated encounters with crises

In November 2019, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray formed a coalition government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress after parting ways with long-time ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

'He doesn't repeat his mistakes, he learns from them': VVS Laxman on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I

In the first T20I against England, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck after playing 5 balls. In the 2nd T20I, he played till the end as he hammered an unbeaten 73 runs in 48 balls to help his side chase down the total of 165 in 17.5 overs with 7 wickets still in hand. Read more

Alia Bhatt thanks everyone for their love on her birthday, Neetu Kapoor gives her a hug in new pic

Actor Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, and also thank fans for all the love they showered on her. Read more

In debut overseas trip, Biden's secretary of state visits Japan, Korea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to meet counterparts in Tokyo on Tuesday, highlighting a focus by the new Washington administration on alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of assertive China. Read more

Australia to proceed with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite halt in Europe

Australia has no plans to halt the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday, as several European countries paused administering the vaccine after reports of possible serious side-effects. Read more

Deepika Padukone’s bold look in one-shoulder bodycon dress sets Internet ablaze

Highlighting her curves in a flattering manner, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone left the Internet heart-eyed as she flaunted a monochromic look in a one-shoulder bodycon dress. Read more

8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch

A video showing an eight-year-old from Bengaluru creating an incredible record with a Rubik’s Cube has left people in awe. A video shows Atharva R Bhat using his hands and feet to solve three cubes in a little over a minute. Read more

