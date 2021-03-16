8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch

A video showing an eight-year-old from Bengaluru creating an incredible record with a Rubik’s Cube has left people in awe. The video shows Atharva R Bhat using his hands and feet to solve three cubes in less than one and a half minutes.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their official YouTube channel to share the video. They also shared a caption detailing Atharva’s achievement. “The fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes simultaneously using the hands and feet is 1 min 29.97 sec and was achieved by Atharva R Bhat (India) in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, on 9 December 2020,” it says.





Since being shared on March 15, the video has gathered over 36,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

While replying to their own post, GWR wrote, “Ok we have found the world’s best multitasker.”

Many wrote how they can’t even solve one Rubik’s Cube.

“And, still I can’t do one cube, been trying for over 30 years. Smh,” wrote a YouTube user. “This kid has got mad skills,” shared another. “I can’t even solve one side of Rubik’s Cube,” posted a third.

What do you think of the record and the video?